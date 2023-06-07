“Well, I woke up Sunday morning with no way to hold my head that didn’t hurt.”
Kris Kristofferson wrote this song about a hangover he earned after another hard night of drinking and drug use. He could put the letters M.A. after his name, which means Master of Arts, but worked as a janitor at the time.
Ray Stevens, known later for his comedic Southern musical takes, first recorded the song. Johnny Cash’s rich bass voice and personal connection to the deep drug fueled despair, however, made the song legendary.
“I’d smoked my mind the night before with cigarettes and songs, I’d been picking.”
Kristofferson’s focus was on the man in the center of the song. In the more than half century since it became a hit, however, it’s the society described in the song that is dying. And that should have meaning for everyone.
He describes a man alienated. The narrator walks past a household where at the time, presumably the lady of the household, has started Sunday dinner.
“And it took me back to something I lost somewhere, somehow along the way.”
The narrator walks through town, almost voyeuristically observing and describing society working around, but not engaging him. He goes to a park and witnesses “ a daddy, with a laughing little girl that he was swingin’. And I stopped beside the Sunday school to listen to the songs they were a singin’.”
There lies the heart of the tragedy. Twentieth Century America saw only two purposes for Sundays: faith and family. Most people under 45 do not remember a time when grocery stores, gas stations, and other businesses shut down until noon or, usually all day, on Sundays.
Religious or not, society deemed that individuals needed a day to relax and recharge, a tradition that even serfs enjoyed in the Middle Ages.
Society collected on Sundays to reaffirm values shared in common, mainly those from the Holy Bible that guided people not only on how to worship Jesus Christ, but also how to get along with each other.
In days when church attendance was almost as socially mandated as school, one saw less crime. School shootings not only did not happen, the fact that many schools allowed hunting rifles in student automobiles and that children carried knives to school meant that authorities did not even dream of the possibility of such violence.
America had more serious social issues as well. True starvation level poverty lurked in the neighborhoods and backwoods. Racial prejudice was openly practiced.
The other half of Sundays for most lay in family. Families gathered together generations for the all-important Sunday dinner. The matriarch of the household would prepare something more elaborate than other days, but not quite approaching a holiday meal. Parents, children, grandparents, and others ate, caught up on each others’ lives, and recast the bonds that kept them welded together.
Today, it’s American society that wanders down the Sunday morning sidewalk, “wishing Lord that I was stoned.” There is something in those old fashioned Sunday memories of family dinners, hymn singing, and Sunday school “that makes a body feel alone.”
As those memories fade, and families continue to dissolve, and hard drug use remains rampant, and more children end up neglected and abused, and our institutions lose credibility and fall apart, and we look for answers, but refuse to acknowledge the wisdom of the past with its “disappearing dreams of yesterday,” we will continue to understand:
“There’s nothin’ short of dyin’. That’s half as lonesome as the sound. Of a sleepin’ city sidewalk. And Sunday mornin’. Coming down.”
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught US, Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
