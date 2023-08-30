There’s a lot of loose talk going around these days about “tainted” jury pools and “unfair” trial venues. Most of the talk is coming from people who don’t know how courts and juries work. The assumption among the misinformed is that jurors who are Democrats vote to convict Republicans and vice versa and that prosecutors and judges bring their political beliefs into the courtroom and use them to cudgel people they don’t like.
Funny story about that. A long time ago, in a galaxy far away, I had a friend who was summoned to jury duty. He was a bit of a rough cob, a construction worker and right winger fond of diatribes about the human garbage that committed crimes and the namby-pamby prosecutors and judges that let them off easy. I remember thinking, “God help the defendant who gets him for a juror.”
Some weeks later, I ran into him and asked how his jury duty had gone. I was astonished by his answer.
“I tell you what,” he declared fervently, “if I ever, God forbid, get in trouble and have to stand trial, I hope I have a jury that is half as conscientious as we were!”
He explained in tones that were tinged with wonder, “See, the judge explained to us that before we were actually seated on the jury, we had to learn a few things about the rules and show that we understood them.
First, he said, “whatever our politics or religion, whatever we knew about the case, had to be left at the door. It was okay if we had heard something about it, or knew somebody involved in it, as long as we could agree to ignore it. The only thing we could consider in reaching a verdict was the evidence presented in court, admitted by the judge, tested by the opposing lawyers. Nothing else.
“He said it’s like playing a board game. If you’re at a table playing Monopoly, it doesn’t matter how much experience you’ve had as a developer or financier; you’re playing by Monopoly rules. Same thing here.
“He asked us a bunch of questions about any close connections we had to the case or the people involved in it, about whether we thought we could follow the rules he laid out. A few people were dismissed. Then the opposing lawyers interviewed each one of us, getting rid of a few ‘for cause’ because they discovered a conflict and a few – the lawyers had a certain number of people they could dismiss just because they didn’t like their looks.
“Then we got to work. I wish you could have heard us in the jury room; someone would say something, and someone else would say, now, where did that come in? Where is that in the evidence? And we all knew that what we decided was going to have a huge impact on the defendant’s life, we were aware of that all the time, we were really careful.
“The judge told us we had to decide not only whether the defendant did the crime but whether the prosecution proved it beyond any reasonable doubt. We argued about that for hours.
“Like I say, if I ever get in trouble, I want a jury like us.”
“Well,” I observed, “a few days of jury duty has accomplished what years of fake news, family squabbles and arguments with your friends failed to do.”
“Turned you into a liberal.”
He hit me of course, but not hard enough to leave a mark. We were friends, after all.
