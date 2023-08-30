Tom Lewis

There’s a lot of loose talk going around these days about “tainted” jury pools and “unfair” trial venues. Most of the talk is coming from people who don’t know how courts and juries work. The assumption among the misinformed is that jurors who are Democrats vote to convict Republicans and vice versa and that prosecutors and judges bring their political beliefs into the courtroom and use them to cudgel people they don’t like.

Funny story about that. A long time ago, in a galaxy far away, I had a friend who was summoned to jury duty. He was a bit of a rough cob, a construction worker and right winger fond of diatribes about the human garbage that committed crimes and the namby-pamby prosecutors and judges that let them off easy. I remember thinking, “God help the defendant who gets him for a juror.”

