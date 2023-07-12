When Joshua and I decided to be more “self-sustainable,” part of our plan included raising rabbits for meat consumption.
Let me tell you about Genesis, the red Rex.
Now Genesis was no regular rabbit. Oh no. This rodent was special.
We impulsively got Genesis from Barefoot Farmer last year. I laid down next to her for several days so that her “prey” instincts would settle around us. Soon enough, we gained her trust.
We kept her cage clean, spent time with her when we were home, gave her treats, and she even watched movies with us on the couch.
Last summer and again in the fall, I found myself extracting a “wolf” – a botfly larva from this little red rodent. It was one of the grossest things I have done in my life. Yet a rush of “I need to fix this now” kept me from barfing on both of us.
Around the second extraction, we reconsidered caging our little Genesis. We could tell she was miserable in there, and no matter how much we cleaned the cage, pesky insects made their presence known, and it was not like she could run from them. So we let her roam around our deck. Then, one day, when I returned from work, I saw that little rabbit hopping around our yard. Sigh…I guess Joshua calls the shots sometimes.
So we had a free-range rabbit.
There was a daily concern about her potentially getting eaten by an owl or a fox, but ultimately, she was happier. And that meant we were happier.
And then we got her a mate, Bambi, from a couple in Capon Bridge. Those two rabbits were inseparable. He followed her anywhere and everywhere. She knew where to look for food, but we’d always leave some out just in case. They curled under the house at night, and little Genesis always greeted us when we returned home with a face rub on our feet. She did as she pleased. The little monster would claim the grapes or veggies I left outside to soak. She ate all the leaves from my longevity spinach plant and destroyed Joshua’s Goji berry shrub.
She was perfect.
This spring, we were blessed with seven healthy baby bunnies – kittens. We turned our little shed into a rabbit hutch, large enough for momma to get away when she needed a break but small enough so the babies wouldn’t get lost or escape. Genesis was still milking, so she found herself in an enclosure again. We had planned for more healthy rabbits. This is why we got her, right?
We let her roam around every two days and brought her back in at night to her needy babies. Everything went well until the morning of mourning.
I found her stiff body hanging from the chicken wire, close to the 35-gallon feeding bucket. The bottom of both entrances is blocked off and has multiple layers of wire – small enough so little kittens can’t sneak away. We assume she jumped on top of the food container and tried to sneak away with her Bambi through the wider gaps up top – a real-life Romeo and Juliet story. Her head was just barely small enough to fit through, but she probably realized the rest of her was in trouble and panicked.
I lost my pet on a Monday morning before heading to work. Rolls of tears replaced the lack of words between Joshua and me.
I used to think, “if only I had let her out sooner, if only we built a larger enclosure, she’d still be here,” and then I’d end up beating myself up.
Life is curious, beautiful and eternal, but our physical presence is relatively short, reminding us to be selective in what and who we choose to invite into our lives.
I will never look at my couch the same again. The couch where Genesis would try to steal a tortilla chip from us. Where she peed when she was upset. Where she would fall asleep in our arms.
We buried Genesis by the orchard. Hopefully, her free spirit will enchant the shrubs and trees for many years to come.
Regarding the seven “meat” rabbits… is anyone looking for a pet?
Kenia left Baltimore’s city life for Purgitsville in the summer of 2022. She relishes spending time outdoors with her wild animals and exploring Appalachian land with her Joshua. o
