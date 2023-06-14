Let’s dive right into the deep end of the current “hot topic” in Hampshire County: the two-headed monster that is the state of affairs surrounding the City Pool and “The Barn.”
First and foremost, let me just say the City Pool holds a spot near and dear to my heart. I was fortunate enough to serve as a manager for the pool when it first re-opened in the early 2000s.
My grandfather was very active in the town and worked diligently to help ensure the pool was opened again to provide a necessary reprieve to the area children. It also provided some income for a handful of high school and college kids who worked as lifeguards and the managers of the pool.
Pretty sweet gig, if you ask me – got paid to sit outside, get a tan, swim and enjoy life moving at a slower speed than what adulthood offers. But, like all things, pools cost money. A LOT of money.
There is the constant health department safety standards to be monitored, the cost of water itself, because it takes large amounts of water to keep the thing full, electric, to power the circulating pumps and then the other expenses associated with upkeep and operation of the building.
Pretty vast amount of expenses when you think the average price of admission is around what, $3, if I remember correctly? No matter what the current price is, to justify the expense of staffing, and operation, it is underfunded substantially when focused on the admission fees alone.
So how do we justify community endeavors such as the pool for the children, when it can’t be self-sufficient? Well, it’s the same as any other “service” provided by a municipality. Taxes. No one LIKES to pay taxes, or fees, but the money has to come from somewhere.
Thankfully, the County Commission stepped up and offered some funds to go toward the repair, but in the big picture, Hampshire County is lacking in tax base, largely due to the fact of blocking Corridor H from delivering industry to the area, and also the ever-increasing amount of “fixed-income” residents.
We face a dilemma of providing for the future, and sustaining the current population’s needs. I don’t know what the answer is, but we must continue to budget and fund services such as the pool, as it provides both jobs, and safe activities for the youth of our area.
And for the love of all things good, please know the barn is being restored using grants and private funds. People have chosen to donate their money to this cause, and there is a TON of historical preservation money to be utilized for things such as this. The barn project is NOT taking away from fixing the swimming pool.
Ultimately at the end of the day, money must come from somewhere. Everyone needs it, and not many have it. Everything is getting more expensive, and it doesn’t feel like any of us are making enough money, let alone more than we need in an effort to help give to projects.
Taxes are necessary evils; they help fund things that people wouldn’t just willy-nilly give to out of their goodness of their hearts. Yes, the pool for kids is great, but no one is going to just throw a hundred-dollar bill out to fix a pothole because they’re in a good mood.
As a community we must continue to do what we always have, be creative, and supportive, to fund the things we need (want) without placing strain on other areas.
This goes for the fire departments, school athletics, extracurricular things such as the pool, and the list goes on, and on, and on.
Yes, money could be spent in other places, but the people that take the initiative to find the funding, deserve to use that funding for the projects they are working on. Instead of complaining that something is being done, do something yourself, to help find or raise the money, for what you want to see it go to.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.