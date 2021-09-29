The Interims will be held Oct. 10, 11 and 12 at the Capitol. We are waiting to hear when a Special Session will be called by Gov. Justice on the redistricting lines. It should be sometime in October.
Some fantastic things are happening in the Eastern Panhandle. We would like to share one. We were invited to the Ag Action Network meeting where around 40 local farmers, producers and consumers met to share information and ideas about working together toward long term goals. Covid really brought attention to where food comes from and its availability.
Agriculture has seen some of the biggest opportunities during Covid. Stories of how farmers learned to adapt and rethink how food could be delivered to people in a time of closures and lockdowns was amazing. Many local producers have seen a rise in customers who wanted to know where their food was coming from during the Covid era. Another one of the top priorities that came out of the Ag Action meeting was to analyze the excess food supply coming from producers in the region to work with area food pantries, local ministries and other organizations serving meals to help feed our hungry.
Bushel & Peck’s Food Hub Project could prove to be a tremendous boost to area producers with aggregating and distributing local foods to institutions, restaurants and other outlets across the region. Local communities have supported their local producers and to assure that a healthy food supply keeps coming need to continue to support them. It is reassuring to know that local farmers who are just a few miles down the road are there to supply food for our families.
This meeting was facilitated by Nathan Bergdoll, Eastern Panhandle Planning Coordinator and Patty Miller, Local Foods Consultant and the Ag Action Steering Team from the Eastern Panhandle and was held at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College Campus on Apple Harvest Drive in Martinsburg. The Culinary Program at Blue Ridge prepared a delicious meal for the group that was sponsored by the Value Chain Cluster Initiative. The following night another Ag Action Network meeting was held in the Potomac Highlands area. Eastern and Potomac State Colleges and Shepherd and Blue Ridge Colleges alternate meeting sites and are working with Ag Action. The next meetings will be Nov. 30 at Shepherd University and Dec. 1 in the Potomac Highlands.
If you would be interested in supporting these local projects or would like more information, please contact Nathan Bergdoll at nbergdoll@wvda.us
After seeing what this committee does and hearing their goals, I will be working to support their efforts and I hope that other leaders in the state and community will commit to learning more about this worthwhile project.
I can be reached at the Capitol in Charleston at 304-340-3177. Please be sure to leave your name and phone number. I will get back to you as soon as possible. God Speed.
