In 2014, we got a letter in the mail from Spectra Energy wanting permission to survey our land. They were interested in building a pipeline down Jersey Mountain Road.
At the time, we only knew our across-the-street neighbors, who hadn’t heard anything about this. Fortunately, the assessor’s website’s tax maps had names and phone numbers of those who owned property near us.
I started calling people. Lo and behold, people on one side of the road or the other had been served with these letters, but never on both sides. And the letters crossed the road from northwest to southeast just above our property.
Long story short, we called Spectra Energy, had them come out (they knew less about the proposed location than we did), had them look at what cutting a 100-foot swath of trees down along the edge of our property would do to our ecosystem (we live just on the other side of a ridge, and those trees cut the wind way down), had others also challenge the letters, and the whole thing got dropped.
Maybe part of that was because the change to our ecosystem would have been hard to justify in court. If so, regulations worked in our favor, this time.
The dogma: Government does more harm than good by putting regulations on businesses. It ups the cost of doing business, and we consumers end up paying that cost. True?
Regulations are written by agencies to implement laws, and there are 2 types of regulations: economic and social. Had Spectra Energy followed through with their plans to build a pipeline, we denizens of Jersey Mountain Road would have had to rely on social regulations to argue our case before the courts.
The environmental cost of building the pipeline would have been an “externality,” that is “a side effect or consequence of an industrial or commercial activity that affects other parties without this being reflected in the cost of the goods or services involved” (Oxford Languages Dictionary). Externalities are reflected in social regulations, but not economic ones.
Definition: according to econlib.org, “‘Social regulation’ refers to the broad category of rules governing how any business or individual carries out its activities, with a view to correcting one or more ‘market failures.’” And “‘Economic regulation’ refers to rules that limit who can enter a business (entry controls) and what prices they may charge.”
Definition: laissez-faire: “a doctrine opposing governmental interference in economic affairs beyond the minimum necessary for the maintenance of peace and property rights” (Merriam-Webster Dictionary). The laissez-faire doctrine seeks to remove all economic regulations.
According to Investopedia, the doctrine of laissez-faire “originated with a group known as the Physiocrats, who flourished in France from about 1756 to 1778.”
In the same article, we find that in 1774, the “experiment” of abolishing all restraints on the heavily controlled grain industry led to thousands of French citizens starving to death while “merchants ended up hoarding supplies or selling grain in strategic areas” because poor harvests caused scarcities, sending prices soaring. Needless to say, the government reimposed controls on grain in the middle of 1775.
Based on the examples above, regulations clearly have a necessary role to play in our lives. Simply letting “the market” govern how business is done can result in a great deal of harm to many individuals.
Certainly there are times when regulations get out of hand, or don’t do what they’re supposed to do (tariffs, for example). But to say there should be no regulations, social or economic, is to say that the individual in society doesn’t matter at all.
