My long association with Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, since 1990, allowed me to meet many of the icons of space history. After the retirement of Romney native Ed Buckbee, the first director of the U. S. Space and Rocket Center, and founder of Space Camp in 1994, a new director came on the scene.
His name was Ralph Gipson.
Mr. Gipson was very supportive of the programs for the deaf and for the blind. I had only been coordinating the program for a few years, and a friend, Amy Newland, then from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Pittsburgh, had just started with the deaf program. We were notified that Mr. Gipson had extra tickets to a gala event in Orlando, Fla.
I was a little perplexed as to why I would be invited to such an event, but I inquired and learned it was a gala event honoring John Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit the earth and, at the time, the oldest person in space at age 77. How could I say no?
So, on Feb. 20, 1999, I launched to Orlando.
The trip only lasted about 18 hours. I rented a tux, hopped on a plane, got a room at the airport hotel, went to the event, and flew home the next morning. Oh, those were the days! Zoom and Zoom! Never stopping for much, but enjoying all I could!
It was quite a night! There were only 550 tickets sold at around $1,000 each but I didn’t pay for that. Over $100,000 was raised for the U. S. Space Camp Foundation and the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.
Glenn was in rare form, saying, “Space could be an old folk’s home. When you spill food, it doesn’t go on your tie or anything. You don’t need a cane or a walker or a wheelchair, you just float. Drive in no traffic and leave the turn signal on, it doesn’t make any difference. Balance? Who cares, you’re upside down anyway. No falls, no broken hips. If you can’t sleep, don’t worry about it, night will be coming along in about 45 minutes.”
Just over a year since his October 1998 Discovery shuttle mission, he was disappointed that NASA won’t let him do a spacewalk. He says, “They were afraid I would wander off.”
It was an amazing night! I met Wally Schirra, Gordon Cooper and Scott Carpenter. Four Mercury astronauts in one night!
Then came Jim Lovell, Gene Cernan, Walter Cronkite and one of my favorites, Bill Dana, known then as the astronaut’s comedian. Even Jay Leno chimed in from his late-night TV show. It was definitely a night to remember.
Over half of the menu items, I had never heard of before or couldn’t pronounce. I may have been transported to another world! The dessert was truly out of this world, a white chocolate shuttle with whipped cream for steam simulating the launch.
This old country boy was way out of his comfort zone. The next day was like a dream as I hopped aboard one of those slow vehicles, not traveling at 25,000 mph to escape earth’s velocity, and quietly slipped back into Romney, still dazed from the events of the last 18 hours.
Dan Oates is a Romney resident and local historian. He is retired from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind, coordinator of Space Camp® for Interested Visually Impaired Students in Huntsville, Ala., and a chair caner. His book, the Hanging Rock Rebel, is a favorite among local history enthusiasts.
