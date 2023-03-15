Just around the corner from Capon Bridge, along the eastern edge of the county and down a gravel road lives Candace DeLong, her husband and their young daughter on their 10-acre, peaceful property.
Candace can also be found throughout the county, filling her role as the West Virginia Extension agricultural agent for Hampshire County.
“In West Virginia, it’s one ag agent, one county,” Candace laughed. “It’s a lot of ground to cover.”
WVU Extension works through collaboration and partnerships to provide trusted, science-based practical education programs. Candace is often traveling across the county helping farmers, kids and gardeners.
“I get a wide range of questions,” she said. “I may not know the answer off the top of my head, but I’ll get it for you.”
Originally from Indiana, Candace landed in Winchester a few years back. She was working on her Masters in Horticulture at the Virginia Tech Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
“As part of my research, I worked closely with the apple industry through the Virginia Extension,” Candace explained. “I always liked working with the growers. That was pretty cool.”
After graduating, she found a job in the industry. Then she saw the opening for the Hampshire County Extension Agent.
“My husband is from West Virginia,” Candace smiled. “And we wanted to live in West Virginia.” Applying for the Extension agent position was the perfect chance to make that happen. She got the job.
“I just love plants,” Candace exclaimed. “That’s how I ended up in an ag position.”
Three years later, Candace feels at home in her West Virginia life and enjoys connecting people to skills and knowledge through fun, informative, interactive programs.
“WVU Extension has priority programs,” Candace stated. “Our major focus is the Hampshire County Fair, and we have an excellent committee in charge of putting on Fair Week.” Candace and her volunteers help prepare the kids for the livestock shows.
“We work with many great volunteers in all our programs,” she remarked. The volunteers and Candace also prepare students for state competitions, including the Horticulture Contest, Stockmen Competition, and the Quiz Bowl.
“The Livestock Quiz Bowl is a fun Jeopardy-style event for FFA and 4-H students,” Candace said. “They enjoy the competition where they can show their knowledge in answering livestock-related questions.”
Candace works on statewide programs such as the Small Farms Conference and the Women in Agriculture Conference. She also manages county programs from Local Foods to Master Gardeners.
“The program that is really, really fun for me is the garden-based learning at the elementary schools,” Candace grinned. “The kids are great!” She visits the Capon Bridge Elementary greenhouse every other week to teach students about gardening.
“We let the kids get dirty,” Candace laughed. Students are also getting their hands in the soil at Slanesville Elementary in the Mustang Garden.
Candace coordinates these programs to help people solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. Farmers, kids and gardeners are an essential part of our community and it is good to know that there is a smiling Extension agent eager to help just Around the Corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
