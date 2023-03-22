Ed Lombardi 2018

I’m not sure how many people ever shopped at Bed Bath and Beyond in Winchester, but I often enjoyed shopping there. And yes, sometimes the pricing was a little higher than other places, but so was the quality.

And at times I’m a hands-on kind of guy. I like to feel things before I buy them, which you can’t do with online buying. When I want a towel or pillow or comforter or sheets, there’s nothing like getting to feel the product first.

