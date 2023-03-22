I’m not sure how many people ever shopped at Bed Bath and Beyond in Winchester, but I often enjoyed shopping there. And yes, sometimes the pricing was a little higher than other places, but so was the quality.
And at times I’m a hands-on kind of guy. I like to feel things before I buy them, which you can’t do with online buying. When I want a towel or pillow or comforter or sheets, there’s nothing like getting to feel the product first.
Sometimes the issue is selection. When looking for colors or material that matched something you already have then having a store like BB&B was nice. Occasionally you could bring what you have in with you to match it or color coordinate it. And while in BB&B’s field of business they may have been considered a “Big Box” store, their product line sure beat the bigger box store that carries everything and you know which one I mean.
I’m also a kitchen guy, I love to cook, and when you needed an item for the kitchen, oftentimes BB&B was the place to go. I know everyone’s thinking, “Hey, you’ve got Amazon,” and you’re right.
But sometimes I just hate to wait or I get tired of looking through thousands of options with everyone’s twist on why their product is better and why I should buy it.
Unless it is a brand name that you’re familiar with, oftentimes online purchasing is a crapshoot; you never know if what you’re going to buy is good or if the color is truly what you see. I can switch views from my tablet to my computer and see totally different colors for the same product.
I’m also a gadget guy, and coming from the construction industry where my philosophy was ALWAYS that you had to have the right tools for the job, which carries over into everything else. You don’t use a sledgehammer or even a framing hammer to do finish work. And you don’t use a drywall knife just because it is sharp to shave.
Now, you want to talk about the Cadillac of kitchen stores? We were in South Carolina for Thanksgiving the year we moved into our new home and we were looking for a roasting pan for a turkey. My sister was working for Williams-Sonoma, a place I’d never even heard of at that time; mind you, that was 28 years ago.
She took us over to see a roasting pan and my jaw dropped. It was an All Clad stainless-steel roasting pan! I have to admit it was nice, heavy-duty stainless steel but really, 190 bucks for a roasting pan; which by the way, came with the rack. Seemed really pricey to me.
My sister laughed and said not to worry about it – it was on sale for $100 and she gets 40% off that, so it would cost us $60. Which still seemed like a lot for a roasting pan. What a blessing, she gave it to us for a house-warming gift. And it has been used for every major holiday since 1995. What’s really nice it looks just like it did the day we got it and I will pass it on to my youngest daughter someday. Right tool for the job.
I say all this to say it’s just another business that’s disappeared off the landscape of shopping options in Winchester. It’s sad.
