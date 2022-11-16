Charlotte Lane

The PSC has come under criticism for favoring coal-fired generation over renewable energy.  The fact is that the Commission favors lower cost generation over higher cost generation.  It is often said that coal is not a cost-efficient electricity production fuel; that the cost of renewable resources from all technologies are dead even with coal-produced energy; and that West Virginians pay a lot more for electricity than customers in many other states. These statements are just not true.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration rated West Virginia residential electricity costs in August 2022 as the 18th lowest out all 50 states.  And West Virginia had the lowest rates in the country for industrial customers.  The average industrial rate across the country was 55.4% higher than the West Virginia rate.  Considering that we have lower rates than most states, if rates are driven by the cost of our coal-fired power plants then it must follow that the availability of the coal-fired power in West Virginia is helping to hold our electricity rates down.

