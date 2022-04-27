Seth Moomaw, take a bow.
Seth is a Hampshire product. I first bumped into him as a high school tennis player when I was writing sports for the Review.
He served as president of HHS’s Senior Class of 2012 and I remember rewriting a press release about him in 2020 when he graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
So really this should start out “Dr. Moomaw, take a bow.”
Seth made an offhanded comment online a few days back that caught my attention. He mentioned the Dunning-Kruger effect, and I hadn’t heard of that before.
Wish I had. It’s another of those insights into people that makes me feel wiser about those around me.
All right, all right. Maybe it makes me feel superior too.
The effect that social psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger described back in 1989 is that people with low ability at a task tend to overestimate themselves.
They started by giving folks a test of measurable intellectual skills, like grammar and logical reasoning.
Then they asked the test-takers how they thought they did – both against the correct answers and against the rest of the test-takers.
It turns out that the people who did the worst usually thought they had higher scores and were among the best of the group.
Other researchers have tested and expanded the theory in other areas, arriving at the same conclusion.
Moomaw’s observation online was in reference to a slather of misguided comments about a specific issue – a putdown that probably went over the head of everyone he was taking his sharp aim at.
The Dunning-Kruger effect sits right up there in my mind with Murphy’s Law, the Peter Principle and Occam’s Razor.
Most of us know Murphy’s Law: Anything that can go wrong will.
If you have worked in a large organization, like I did for most of my career, you can appreciate the Peter Principle. That’s the observation that in a hierarchy, employees tend to be promoted to their level of incompetence.
Think about it. You do well at your job and you get promoted. And promoted. And promoted until you reach a level where you don’t shine any longer. You stall out because you’re not judged to be competent to take on the next level.
Occam’s Razor is a little more obscure (and in this case “razor” means a keen or cutting insight, not a sharp blade).
About 700 years ago English scholar William of Occam suggested that in problem solving, “entities should not be multiplied beyond necessity.”
If that seems a bit impenetrable, think of it this way: when you’re solving a problem, don’t create unnecessary steps to get to the answer.
Now, William was suggesting this approach in a mathematical sense, but over the centuries it has expanded a bit metaphorically, so that today we can reasonably assert, “the simple solution is usually the best.”
That would cut out a lot of the convoluted, complex conspiracies that folks seem to savor these days. I remember hearing an argument made last year in some political dispute that the very lack of evidence was the evidence of the conspiracy being complained about.
Huh?
Maybe the conspiracy theorist was a victim of the Dunning-Kruger effect. But then he wouldn’t have realized that, would he? o
