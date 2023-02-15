Around the corner from Capon Bridge, up Cold Stream Road and down a long gravel lane is a love story.
George Constantz and Nancy Ailes share a love of the mountains, the rivers and the plants and animals that inhabit them. And a love for each other.
Their story starts outside Philadelphia in 1977.
“I was teaching at the Academy of Natural Science’s field station,” George said. “I was married at the time.”
Nancy was one of his aquatic ecology students when they first met. Nancy thought, “Gee, all the good men are taken.” She didn’t share those thoughts with George.
As time passed, Nancy established a career in equine anesthesia. George and his wife parted ways.
“One day Nancy was horseback riding near the field station,” George explained. “Well, things turned romantic.” It was clear that their love for nature was a common bond.
By 1982, they were ready to start a family, but not in the city. They left their careers in Pennsylvania and set their sights on West Virginia. It was an easy choice since Nancy is an eighth-generation Hampshire County native.
“We are related to everybody,” Nancy laughed. George is originally from the Ozarks in Missouri.
“I’m a foreigner,” George chuckled.
“Always will be,” Nancy replied, laughing.
But the hills, hollows and people made George feel at home. In 1982, they moved to a small log cabin aptly named “Pine Cabin.” Their daughter, Leah, was born in 1984.
George started his new career teaching biology at Hampshire High School. During those years he developed lessons on Appalachian ecology. George turned those popular lessons into a monthly column in the Hampshire Review called “Life on Pine Cabin Run.”
“I took the scientific concepts, jargon and research and turned it into reader-friendly stories,” George recalls.
George’s lessons and reader-friendly writing style inspired his book, “Hollows, Peepers, and Highlanders: An Appalachian Mountain Ecology.” George’s second book, “Ice, Fire, and Nutcrackers: a Rocky Mountain Ecology,” was based on George and Nancy’s backpacking travels in the Rocky Mountains.
George and Nancy loved Pine Cabin Run and exploring the Cacapon River watershed. But they became concerned that increasing development was impacting the Cacapon River. They took action.
“We established the Pine Cabin Run Ecological Lab in 1985 (now the Cacapon Institute),” Nancy explained. “We set up water quality studies to monitor the health of the Cacapon River.” They also focused on teaching Appalachian natural history with visiting school groups. George and Nancy each served time as Executive Directors of the Pine Cabin Run Ecological Lab.
Nancy also knew that protecting forestland is one of the best ways to safeguard water quality. In 1999, she joined the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust. Nancy was later appointed their first Executive Director. She retired at the end of 2013 to chase other goals.
George is also retired – sort of. He is working on his third book. He also loves playing drums. George and three fellow musicians started playing in a vintage rock band in 2009.
“We were practicing on the porch of an old farmhouse along the North River, drinking our Rolling Rocks,” George recalls. “Debating the band name.”
“Hear that bird?” George asked his bandmates. “That’s the yellow-billed cuckoo or rain crow. That should be our name!”
It’s unclear whether it was George’s excitement for the yellow-billed cuckoo or the Rolling Rocks, but the band members agreed on Rain Crow. The band is well-loved and plays throughout the county.
Whether it’s George’s love for playing drums and writing, or Nancy’s love for horseback riding and hiking, or sitting together on the couch with their loving dog, it is a heartwarming love story just Around the Corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
