Kids will start classes on the 21st. While I’m excited for the children and hopeful for their futures, I worry a lot about the state of academia as a whole.
My concern starts at the top, specifically the sciences. Some of the most respected and accomplished scientists seem to go through their whole careers unquestioned and unchecked. There are two recent examples of this.
Neuroscientist Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his resignation as president at Stanford University a few weeks ago from all the drama following an investigation into his “groundbreaking” research. After hearing about highly cited yet problematic Science papers, a freshman journalist dug into Tessier-Lavigne’s scientific papers from 1999-2012.
The review focused on five papers (of which he was the principal author) and found evidence of data manipulation. Many of the research’s images had been copied and pasted, spliced, zoomed in, duplicated and changed in ways that altered the published experiment.
What is even crazier is that he did not get fired right away. It couldn’t be proved that he altered the experiments; instead, it was said that a “bad student” might have doctored images and results. Weird. The Stanford Daily, which first exposed this information last year, noted that Tessier-Lavigne made $1.38 million annually as the school’s president. Tessier Lavigne is still a faculty member of Stanford and still makes a cushy salary of around $700,000 as a director of the biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Another example of misleading data comes from behavioral scientist and Harvard professor Francesca Gino. She has many articles and books displaying her “groundbreaking” research. Even more disappointing is that this woman, who fabricated much for her work, also specialized in “dishonesty.” A team of scholars only decided to look into her work because her published work seemed too “groundbreaking” to be accurate, and it was. She was accused of committing data fraud in at least four major papers. The investigation continues, and she has filed a lawsuit against Harvard.
These are only two examples, and while they seem small and irrelevant to us in this county, I can’t help but wonder how their misleading research has influenced many people today. Worse yet, how do we learn about many other scientists and educators who have falsified information for their own gain? This corruption is incredibly damaging to future learning and only hurts the reputation of “getting a good education.”
Think about all the other research that goes unchecked for the sake of status or monetary gain. Even worse, think about less prominent researchers who do contradict certain information only to be silenced or have their careers taken from them. “Trust the science,” they say, but isn’t science continually evolving? Aren’t we always learning more? When did we become masters of everything?
My point isn’t that all science or high-status scholars are frauds. But there has been a higher sense of “listen to the experts unquestionably because you are too dumb to know any better” rhetoric that bothers me tremendously. Unfortunately, not all of us are scientists or have the resources to look deeply into suspicious activity, but I hope educators and parents don’t forget to teach children to question things.
The pressure to be high achieving or highly successful is not an excuse to cheat or deceive, yet it seems to be happening more.
Now is the time to ingrain the value of integrity to the young– and not just the ones with seemingly perfect upbringings.
It seems we only care about kids who are already doing great at school, when they go to church every Sunday and when they play sports all year round. What about the rest of them? What potential lies underneath if we give the “lost causes” some chances? After all, it isn’t their fault that life gave them a lousy deck of cards to play with.
It only takes one genuinely caring soul to change someone’s life and heart. And now, more than ever, we have to think about the values these kids are learning and will hold onto for the rest of their lives.
Kenia left Baltimore’s city life for Purgitsville in the summer of 2022. She relishes spending time outdoors with her wild animals and exploring Appalachian land with her Joshua.
