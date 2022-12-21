Peter Wood

Just around the corner from Capon Bridge, down past Bubbling Springs and out on Hook’s Mill Road sit the Archer family farms. There is a lot of history surrounding the gravel lanes, old homes and foundations of businesses past.

“This is my grandmother’s and grandfather’s house,” Glenn Archer III recalls. “Every summer, I would sit on this porch with my grandfather, looking over their massive garden.” That house once served as the Inn at Hook’s Mill.  

Op Wood Archer

Glenn Archer on the “beach” along the Cacapon River on the Archer family farms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.