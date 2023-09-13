My college has recently announced the cutting of 32 majors, including the entire language department and many humanities courses.
As a journalism major, I am really scared and worried about my future. Mainly, I am outraged for my fellow students.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
My college has recently announced the cutting of 32 majors, including the entire language department and many humanities courses.
As a journalism major, I am really scared and worried about my future. Mainly, I am outraged for my fellow students.
These cuts only reinforce the idea that the administration at West Virginia University does not value the student body, the people funneling thousands of dollars into their pockets.
They argue that these cuts will only affect about 400 students. That is still 400 students that are paying for an education that they may not get.
For these students, they are left to worry about their future. These administrators are showing that they do not value education.
Higher education is not cheap and for many West Virginians, this is their only affordable avenue of obtaining it.
These program cuts highlight a bigger issue in the state. We are very much in what I would refer to as an “educational deficit.”
Between 2021 and 2022, West Virginia saw a population decline of 10,370 – Which is the seventh-highest population loss in the United States during that period.
With the state’s population falling, remaining West Virginians have been left to reap the repercussions – a big side effect of that being the lower quality of the already poor educational system in the state.
This is not just a problem my college is facing. Less people means less money, which means less access to high quality resources, including education.
It is frustrating to live in a state mocked for being uneducated and continually losing the fight to change that. I have lived in West Virginia my whole life, and know that so many people here have the ability to surpass expectations but are limited to the resources and the cards they are dealt.
Looking at this state, I worry immensely for its future; we are one of the poorest states, with some of the lowest graduation rates and the highest depression rates.
West Virginia is dying; despite how hard we push, we are losing every battle. My college is just another nail in its coffin.
Higher education is expensive even here, and cutting these potential programs is just taking another resource from West Virginians – resources that could give someone hope that they are more than the West Virginian stereotypes.
Faithlyn is a Hampshire native in her third year at WVU’s Reed College of Media. She was the Review’s summer intern in 2023.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.