As the oldest town in West Virginia, Romney has gone through many changes in its original 100 lots, surveyed before 1762. The center of Romney, known in the past as the Court House Square, has undergone many.
The old courthouse was first built in 1833 and lasted until 1920 when the building was in such disrepair that the county fathers decided to replace it. The process, as with all things governmental, took a number of years.
On July 26, 1920, the walls of the old courthouse were torn down and construction was soon to start. Money was appropriated, but bad contractual agreements and poor contractors slowed the process to a crawl. Work finally stopped, and Hampshire County was without a courthouse. A bond levy of three cents per $1,000 was suggested but failed. After much deliberation and a different approach, a second levy of $40,000 was voted on May 28, 1921, and passed. During the interim, the Romney Literary Hall across High Street served as the courthouse.
Work commenced again in July of 1921. Judge Dailey opened court in the new building on Jan. 31, 1921. Construction of the cupola was completed by J. W. Crawford and Benjamin Daugherty, and the old bell from the old building was installed in the new. The new bell was rung for the first time on July 24, 1923, bringing in the new era of Hampshire County.
One of the interesting stories from the old courthouse was the fence surrounding it. The County Court stated at the meeting during the week of March 14, 1921, “The old fence which was around the Court House and all other material not needed were ordered sold.” Six months later, it was reported that B. J. Smith, known as Broza Smith, paid $45 for the old iron fence, which formerly surrounded the Court House lot.
As to when the fence was installed around the old courthouse is lost to history. The fence was made by Springfield (Ohio) Architectural Iron Works. Research shows this company was organized in 1881, so I’m assuming the fence was produced around that time.
Where it ended up is another story. Sometime after its purchase it was erected near North River at the Jonathan Hiett Cemetery, one of the most historical cemeteries in the county.
The connection between B. J. Smith and the Hiett family is difficult to prove. There are three Smith persons buried there, but I cannot prove the relationship. It may be that he resold the fence to that family.
Mr. Smith should be commended for saving the fence. Whether selling it or placing it on his family plot preserved it. I found a story from one of my favorite writers, American humorist Mark Twain. He was spending the summer in a small town and was asked numerous times to contribute to a new fence for an old cemetery.
When asked why he continually refused he responded, “I see no reason for it. Those who are in the cemetery can’t get out, and those that are out don’t want to get in.”
Dan Oates is a Romney resident and local historian. He is retired from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind, coordinator of Space Camp® for Interested Visually Impaired Students in Huntsville, Ala., and a chair caner. His book, the Hanging Rock Rebel, is a favorite among local history enthusiasts.
