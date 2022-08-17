The Lees

Sherri and Mike Lee living the sweet life on Peaceful Pines Farm.
Peter Wood

Just around the corner from Capon Bridge, up Northwestern Turnpike and a short drive down a gravel road along the state line is Peaceful Pines Farm. This is home to Sherri and Mike Lee, a few chickens, turkeys and a faithful dog. Here is where they are cooking up the sweet stuff – Hickory Bark Syrup.

“It’s really good,” Sherri said, grinning from ear to ear. I tasted it. She’s right.

