Just around the corner from Capon Bridge, up Northwestern Turnpike and a short drive down a gravel road along the state line is Peaceful Pines Farm. This is home to Sherri and Mike Lee, a few chickens, turkeys and a faithful dog. Here is where they are cooking up the sweet stuff – Hickory Bark Syrup.
“It’s really good,” Sherri said, grinning from ear to ear. I tasted it. She’s right.
Hickory bark syrup is made from bark strips from the Shagbark hickory trees growing on their farm.
“You don’t hurt the tree, you just pull off strips of bark,” Mike described. “We bring it up here, wash it, char it and boil it. Then we add the sugar.”
Sherri and Mike asked their family to taste it before they decided to sell the Hickory Bark Syrup. “We gathered our family in a room, including the grandkids, and we all got a taste,” Sherri remembers. “They all loved it.”
Sherri and Mike started selling the Hickory Bark Syrup along with their “original” trail bar at farmers markets last July. This year they added cinnamon and vanilla bean flavors to the hickory bark syrup as well as Mike’s Maple syrup for more variety.
“We have 4 flavors of syrup and 8 kinds of trail bars,” Sherri said.
They developed the Hickory Bark Syrup as a product they could produce year-round. Maple syrup is a little more involved.
“Three years ago, we started tapping a few trees and learning how to make the maple syrup,” Mike explained. “We didn’t make a whole lot, about a gallon.” That was enough for their family to enjoy.
In the early spring, when the sap starts to rise in the red maple trees, the family inserts the stainless steel taps into the trees and hangs a 4-gallon bag on the tap.
“You got to go out in the cold,” Sherri laughs. They crisscross the farm to collect the bags every few days. Last year, they tapped 50 red maple trees. But it’s not easy. It can take 70 gallons of red maple tree sap to make one gallon of Mike’s Maple Syrup.
Mike and Sherri’s original plan for Peaceful Pine Farm was to open a cut-your-own Christmas tree farm. Complete with a farm store, hot chocolate and hay rides.
“I figured I’d grow a big ol’ beard, gain a few pounds and play Santa Claus,” Mike chuckled. Sherri doesn’t think it’s a good idea for him to gain any weight. That is not part of their heart-healthy lifestyle. “There’s not much need for a skinny Santa,” Mike said with a bit of a jolly laugh.
A few years ago they started planting trees to achieve that dream. “It’s a slow process,” Mike said. It can take 7 years for a Christmas tree to reach market size. The trees aren’t ready yet.
Sometimes dreams take a detour. Sherri lost her job during the pandemic.
They prayed on it together. “We’ve got to make this farm work for us,” she said to Mike. They couldn’t wait for the Christmas trees.
They took action. Sherri developed her trail bar with healthy ingredients and tested it on Mike. He liked it. Customers enjoy them too.
“We sell more trail bars than syrup,” Mike said.
The Lees sell the syrups and trail bars locally on alternating Sundays at Capon Bridge Farmers Market and Saturdays at Seeds of Grace Acres Farm and Craft Market in Augusta. Individual syrup or trail bar orders can be made by calling 540-313-8044.
They still have their vision for a Christmas tree farm. The 1st trees should be ready about the time Mike retires. Sherri and Mike will continue to expand the products for Peaceful Pines Farm like blueberry-infused hickory bark syrup or kettle corn cooked in hickory bark syrup. It’s worth a trip to the farmers market to discover what’s new.
For me, it’s good to know that the sweet toppings for my pancakes are made just around the corner.
