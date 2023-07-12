One thing about me as a person is I have an innate fondness for cutesy little knick-knacks; my house is absolutely filled with them. I honestly think this little obsession of mine began when my Granny gave me a glass unicorn perfume bottle, she had found at a thrift store.
It had a little golden unicorn horn that twisted off for you to put perfume on. Granny, if you are reading this, I’m sorry, but that perfume was really awful. I dumped the perfume out, cleaned it up and still have that little glass unicorn in my living room.
Now every time I go into a store, I often find myself picking up these little inanimate items. I guess I’m just a big fan of aesthetics. I have little mushrooms, little cactus lights, a fruit covered bread box (I don’t really eat bread), strawberry covered pots and pans and a lot more than I’d like to admit.
Anything I can find that I think is cute, no thought is being had as I put it in my cart.
I also have this constant need to pick up a new hobby.
Right before summer began and college let out, I decided I was going to pick up several hobbies. Where I thought I had the time for all these hobbies I have no clue.
Within about a month I had bought everything I needed to pick up crocheting, a yoga mat, a sketchbook with some new cool pens, a small camera, and gardening tools— I don’t even like gardening.
None of these really stuck. Though I do dabble in them still from time to time, nothing seems to stick. I always seem to gravitate toward reading, especially when it is nice outside.
Laying in my hammock, or by the pool reading and annotating is up there with some of the happiest times of my life. Books have always been a form of escapism for me, which is funny because I used to struggle a lot with it because of my dyslexia.
The first book I ever fell in love with was the Percy Jackson series. We read it in class when I was in fourth grade, and because I struggled at the time with reading, my mom would help me get through it.
Reading has always been a form of bonding for me. Though it isn’t a gendered thing, I find that when I try to make new girl friends, usually a good conversation starter is reading. Almost every woman I know reads.
I love talking about what genres and stories they like to read the most. For instance, I’m a big horror and psychological horror fan; I really like to dissect the allegories and metaphors behind the “horror.”
But I also really love romance and so does my mom. So, when I give her a recommendation, I know what kind of books I read she’d be more interested in. It’s definitely not anything written by Stephen King.
I think hobbies and collecting things is my way of feeling connected to others and myself. Whether it’s through nostalgia or in the moment, I like to hold on to things I guess out of comfort.
Faithlyn is a Hampshire native heading into her third year at WVU’s Reed College of Media. She is the Review’s intern for the summer.
