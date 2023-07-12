Faithlyn Graham 2023

One thing about me as a person is I have an innate fondness for cutesy little knick-knacks; my house is absolutely filled with them. I honestly think this little obsession of mine began when my Granny gave me a glass unicorn perfume bottle, she had found at a thrift store.

It had a little golden unicorn horn that twisted off for you to put perfume on. Granny, if you are reading this, I’m sorry, but that perfume was really awful. I dumped the perfume out, cleaned it up and still have that little glass unicorn in my living room.

