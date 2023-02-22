During the last month I have been fortunate to spend time as a volunteer in the Werhner von Braun Archives at the U. S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. While I was there, I performed many of the normal office tasks, organizing, filing, labeling, etc. but it was associated with old German old rocket scientist, rockets, jets and other space artifacts. It was my time to “nerd” out! For me, history is so interesting, and as Albert Einstein says, “I have no special talent, I am only passionately curious.” I love history, love to learn and I love to share it!
I have always been intrigued with the space program since I was a child. I have a vague recollection of sitting on the living room floor and watching Neil Armstrong take the first steps on the moon. I did this because my parents told me it would be important to remember someday. As always, they were right!
In the late 1980s I met Edward O. Buckbee, a Romney native, graduate of Romney High School and the West Virginia University School of Journalism at a funeral. Little did I know he would reenter my life a few years later and change it forever.
Buckbee was assigned to work with Wernher von Braun when he and the 119 German rocket scientists came to the Huntsville area in 1959 to lead the U. S. space program. It was this partnership that brought forth the idea for the creation of U. S. Space Camp. Buckbee has affected millions of lives around the globe by creating an environment where young people, educators, adults and families can come and explore the world of space and aviation.
Dr. von Braun was a frequent visitor to the area upon his retirement from NASA. He became Vice President for Engineering and Development at the aerospace company Fairchild Industries in Germantown, Montgomery County, Md. Once there, he took the opportunity to join the Cumberland Soaring Club and struck up a friendship with Wiley Ford resident and flight instructor, Jack Wagner. Under Wagner ‘s instruction, von Braun and his daughter “earned their wings.”
Dr. von Braun was the guest speaker at the Edward Kelley Award ceremony in Keyser in 1970 and many years later Buckbee spoke to the student body of Potomac State College in 2017.
In 1989, as Space Camp became more and more popular, Buckbee called the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and asked Max Carpenter, superintendent, if he would be interested in sending some blind children to Space Camp to see if the program could be adapted to their needs. Mr. Carpenter approved the adventure, and the program was launched in December of 1990. This October will be the 33rd year for the program. I have been fortunate to attend each year.
As an educator at the school, I took my summer vacation and worked in the educator program at Space Camp leading teams of teachers from around the world. After I retired in 2012, I was made the manager of the education program for teachers until 2018 when I retired from that position. During that time I was fortunate to have met and worked with many astronauts and soon discovered they were just like anyone else but had a passion for their work. I met and became friends with Konrad Dannenberg and Georg von Tissenhausen, both members of the von Braun’s original rocket team. I sat for hours listening to Dannenberg’s lectures on propulsion and “von T’s” lecture on cosmology.
Homer Hickam, author of the Rocket Boys, spoke each week and I’m honored to call him my friend. He is currently a board member of the Alabama Space Science Exhibits Commission, the governing body of Space Camp. Each week he came to camp to talk to teachers about the difference that his teacher, Miss Riley, made in his life. If you haven’t seen the movie “October Sky,” please take the time to do so.
I am always proud when I set foot on the grounds of the U. S. Space and Rocket Center that a Romney native created it. Along with Homer Hickam, I can leave West Virginia and still feel at home in Alabama.
Dan Oates is a Romney resident and local historian. He is retired from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind, coordinator of Space Camp® for Interested Visually Impaired Students in Huntsville, Ala., and a chair caner. His book, the Hanging Rock Rebel, is a favorite among local history enthusiasts.
