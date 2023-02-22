Dan Oates mug

During the last month I have been fortunate to spend time as a volunteer in the Werhner von Braun Archives at the U. S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. While I was there, I performed many of the normal office tasks, organizing, filing, labeling, etc. but it was associated with old German old rocket scientist, rockets, jets and other space artifacts. It was my time to “nerd” out! For me, history is so interesting, and as Albert Einstein says, “I have no special talent, I am only passionately curious.” I love history, love to learn and I love to share it!

I have always been intrigued with the space program since I was a child. I have a vague recollection of sitting on the living room floor and watching Neil Armstrong take the first steps on the moon. I did this because my parents told me it would be important to remember someday. As always, they were right!

