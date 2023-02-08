I hope everyone has had a wonderful start to their new year. By now, a lot of the New Year’s “resolution” trends and fads are wearing down, and I’m sure the amount of open equipment at the Wellness Center is increasing daily on your ventures to the gym.
Last month we talked about finding some understanding and patience while dealing with minor inconveniences of life, such as losing power over the holidays. I tried to remind readers that even though we may feel slighted while sitting in the dark, it was important to remember those out working in the terrible conditions to turn the lights back on.
This month, I want to focus on something extremely positive, but I’ll try to add the “boiling point” spin on it.
Many of you have seen the posts and articles recently regarding my mother-in-law, Missy Nixon, and her battles with a rare autoimmune disease that was recently compounded by a stroke. It has been devastating for me trying to help my wife through the process of the life transition that involved “being cared for by your parents,” into the “having to care for your parents” mode. It is never an easy transition, but the entire process has been made bearable by our amazing community.
The staff at Slanesville Elementary School worked on establishing a benefit dinner and auction for Missy. Let me tell you, they knocked it out of the park.
Now, over the years, I have been a part of many large functions with groups that do them annually. There are always things that go wrong, and things that are learned to improve for the next event. Not this one.
Between the teachers and staff at SES and the amazing church family from Springfield Assembly, several hundred people navigated in and out of the church effortlessly for the dinner and auction. They never ran out of food, drinks or desserts, and made sure everyone had exactly what they needed to enjoy the meal.
Then came the auction. I’ve been to several fundraisers, but none as unique as this one. Former and current students of both Rob and Missy assisted all night with carrying items up on the stage, explaining what the items were, and then out to the winning bidder. The auction staff had a seamless process established for registering and checking out at the end. The generosity of the community resulted in almost 200 items donated to be auctioned off.
Now, all that sounds amazing, right? Well, the fact of the matter is this: our community shows up when it is needed most.
Flashback to my high school days, and all I remember is many of my peers expressing how much they couldn’t wait to leave Hampshire County.
“There is nothing here,” they would say. Time and time again they’d say how they wanted to get out into the “real” world.
Folks, this small town is the definition of “real.” How dare the youngsters that don’t know what they don’t know yet, wish to leave this area. I couldn’t be prouder to call Romney, and Hampshire County, home.
I’ve been fortunate enough to travel around our great country, and even explore the world outside of the United States. There is nothing like returning home to fresh mountain air in small-town USA.
You see, it’s not just my family that has been recently affected. There were two fires that displaced families from their homes. There have been young folks who have taken their own lives. There are multiple people battling life-changing illnesses requiring assistance both physically, and financially.
This community is helping them all!
“Real” world doesn’t mean you have a Walmart and movie theater down the street. It doesn’t mean you have to have a Starbucks or Dunkin along your morning commute. “Real” is having friends and family that assist in times of need. People that know who you are when they see and hear your name.
The ultimate example I can provide came when I was reading the donation list on Missy’s GoFundMe page. A community member who was affected by a tragedy themselves still donated to assist someone else that was in need.
Someone who needed all the help they could get still found a way to help someone else. Talk about paying it forward!
Sure, it would be nice to have some more novelties when it comes to shopping, and some variety induced competition for things like grocery stores. But I’ll choose this small town living any day. The only thing more stores will make you do is spend more money.
We truly are blessed to have the community that we do. I must issue a printed, “thank you,” to all that have reached out, prayed for, or helped someway with my family and Missy’s ongoing medical battles. I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.
So again, to 18-year-old me and friends, how dare you to have even thought about leaving here. To the current 18-year-olds preparing to graduate. I challenge you to explore the world you think you want, but also not to forget where you came from. It would be nice to make everywhere else as “real” as Romney, but it is an even better feeling to keep making Hampshire County as “real” as it gets.
I challenged you all to find a church at Christmas. If you did, I hope you found a new home. If you haven’t yet – there is no better time than now. West Virginia is certainly “almost heaven,” but when you can see all the good things that come from a church family in addition to your own, you’ll start to see even more how good and promising the “real” Heaven is going to be.
Again, Thank you all – and God bless!
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
