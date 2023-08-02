Stephen Smoot

American democracy is not immune to scandals. Combine power, deference and money, and bad apples will emerge over time. The Republic has endured a number of serious breaches of public trust over the years, but none compare to what the nation is seeing now.

One of the biggest scandals featured a scam remembered as Credit Mobilier. There was an actual well-respected financial house in France with that name, but it had nothing to do with the scandal. Executives from Union Pacific Railroad conspired with a handful of members of Congress to pump up the perceived value of shares in the company. Officials received offers of payouts or stock at low prices to fend off regulation and oversight. The company also received federal contracts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.