American democracy is not immune to scandals. Combine power, deference and money, and bad apples will emerge over time. The Republic has endured a number of serious breaches of public trust over the years, but none compare to what the nation is seeing now.
One of the biggest scandals featured a scam remembered as Credit Mobilier. There was an actual well-respected financial house in France with that name, but it had nothing to do with the scandal. Executives from Union Pacific Railroad conspired with a handful of members of Congress to pump up the perceived value of shares in the company. Officials received offers of payouts or stock at low prices to fend off regulation and oversight. The company also received federal contracts.
The scandal came at the same time as Ulysses S. Grant’s presidency. Though notable for its war against the Ku Klux Klan and compassion toward freed slaves and American Indians, history remembers it most for a series of scandals connected to presidential appointees.
Both Democrats and Republicans fell into the spider’s web of fraud and intrigue. Many average investors outside of politics took a huge financial hit when the scandal was reported.
A half century later, Warren G. Harding was swept into the White House in the post World War I longing for a “return to normalcy.” One of the least best-suited men to occupy the office, Harding played a lot of golf and made time with a number of young women not named Mrs. Harding. He also had a number of less than honest and trustworthy friends.
The Republican Party knew his flaws and forced him to accept appointees, such as Charles Evans Hughes, to keep policy moving forward and prevent embarrassing problems. Unfortunately, a number of embarrassing problems, mostly Harding’s old cronies, emerged.
The scandal revolved around favoritism in the secret leasing of oil reserves by the Secretary of the Interior, Albert Bacon Fall. It was found that his family benefited to the amount of $200,000. Most of the details emerged after the death of the president. The Republican Party, fortunately, had forced Calvin Coolidge on Harding as running mate. Coolidge’s reputation survived the scandal of Harding. The nation knew him as a quiet, honest and earnest Massachusetts governor. As he ascended the presidency, he made cleaning up his predecessor’s mess a priority.
Most Americans recognize Watergate. It serves as one of the more pointless scandals in the history of the presidency. A team of supporters of Richard Nixon undertook to steal campaign secrets from the Democratic Party headquarters in the election of 1972. Few remember Nixon circa 1972. At that point he was one of the more popular presidents in the nation’s history. The race that they worried so much about ended up the second largest landslide in American history in terms of the Electoral College vote.
Nixon’s crime was not in ordering the break in, but in trying to lead a cover up. From the Oval Office that he had ordered be equipped with recording devices upon entering office, Nixon tried to figure ways to keep details from emerging. When the tapes became available, it was the first time Americans could hear a scandal unfolding.
This list hits the highlights. It does not include Iran-Contra, Paula Jones, or other words and phrases permanently part of U.S. political history.
The scandal emerging now under President Biden is breathtaking in scope and terrifying in consequence. The FBI manipulated the election by refusing to reveal that accusations against Donald Trump were false. The CIA worked on domestic soil to spread more lies about Trump. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has labored mightily to protect Hunter Biden and his role in potentially massive levels of fraud involving the president himself.
The main difference that makes Biden’s emerging scandals unprecedented comes from the apparent assistance from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Starting even before Trump’s election, they took on the role of the late Roman Empire’s Praetorian Guard. That institution started as simply a bodyguard for the Emperor. Over time, they evolved into a political force of their own. They would support some claimants to the throne and remove others. In both cases, they usually acted through intrigue and force.
It’s time to pull back the federal government as a whole, especially its law enforcement and intelligence agencies. When they play politics from their position of knowledge and strength, the death of the Republic cannot be far behind.
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught U.S., Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
