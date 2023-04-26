Hillenbrand

In addition to the 60-day Regular Session of the Legislature, the Legislature meets for Interim Meetings and Special Sessions periodically. According to the schedule published at https://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/interims/interims.cfm, the Legislature will hold three-day Interim Meetings every month the Legislature is not in Regular Session, except in June and July.

Although it has been rumored, the Governor has yet to call for a Special Session.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.