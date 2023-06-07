Sydney Maurer 2023

Summer has begun! Any school-aged kid can tell you that.

Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, school is out for the summer, and no sensible person would see any reason to listen to the nit-pickers who say we should wait for the June 21 solstice (which will be here soon enough anyway).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.