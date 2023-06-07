Summer has begun! Any school-aged kid can tell you that.
Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, school is out for the summer, and no sensible person would see any reason to listen to the nit-pickers who say we should wait for the June 21 solstice (which will be here soon enough anyway).
Last week the thermometer was taking the arrival of summer entirely too seriously. A few walks for exercise in bright sun and 80-degree-plus temperatures had me wondering how I am going to survive until fall.
The world has been getting hotter for a while.
I grew up a few hundred miles further up the Appalachians, in a town where everyone gathered around the town pond each year on the afternoon of Thanksgiving Day, enjoying skating and bonfires and cocoa and driving pickup trucks out on the ice.
The pond no longer freezes by Thanksgiving, and friends report other changes.
Even the birds are different. We never saw cardinals back when I lived there, and where have all the chickadees gone?
Northern New England is warming faster than anywhere in the country – not entirely a bad thing, given the lows of 40 below zero I remember in January (And yes, I did walk to school, uphill both ways through the snow).
Warmer winters, okay by me – but summer heat is another matter. It’s becoming uncomfortable, and the heat waves the west coast has seen worry me.
When he retired from the Navy, my brother bought a small farm in Oregon, on which he raised organic hops – tall rows of leafy green vines growing up poles, with chickens and ducks wandering between them, on bug patrol.
Alpha Beta Hops is gone now. Last year, temperatures soared to over 110 degrees, and the rains never came. Every plant died.
Water spared from the swimming pool saved a few of the farm’s trees, though most was reserved for the pump my brother intended to use to save his house from the wildfires burning around him, filling the air with smoke.
Fortunately for him, the only fire that entered the town headed in another direction. Many others were not so lucky.
The farm’s share of irrigation water (already carefully regulated) was cut drastically, and though it has since improved supply somewhat, the hop yard was so completely destroyed that there was nothing to save, and no plans to start over.
Ever resilient, my brother reported the irrigation water would be enough for an amazing kitchen garden. Fortunately he wasn’t dependent on income from the farm, which was more of a labor of love, though I know he feels its loss.
We are comparatively lucky here in West Virginia. While Oregonians have seen their daily high temperatures rise by three degrees since 2000, our high temperatures have increased just one degree, on average, according to the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) State Climate Summaries.
NOAA does predict that West Virginia’s warming soil and resulting water loss may make droughts more severe, and an expected increase in severe precipitation events during the next century may mean more flooding – but at least rains will come.
The climate is changing, and we may find ourselves living through scary times, but long-range predictions suggest West Virginia will remain a pretty good place to live. (I knew that.)
Still, it feels as if the whole world is burning on my walks in the hot sun.
It’s barely June and fall is far away, so please could we have a little less sun and a little more rain – just to take my mind off all this?
Sydney Maurer has lived or taught in 16 states (two in Brazil) and Washington, D.C. She now makes her home in Augusta.
