Imagine walking into a restaurant and ordering food for your family. You order appetizers, main courses and drinks for everyone. At the end of your night, the waitress presents a form. That form requires you to figure up your own bill. If you do the math wrong or make some other error, then they charge you extra as a penalty.
Remember, the restaurant also knows exactly how much to charge you.
This hypothetical scenario makes zero sense to anyone in terms of patronizing a business. The business understands that providing a clear bill of sale will help them to collect what is owed to them more easily.
The IRS acts on the exact opposite premise in terms of income taxes. Outside of under-the-table cash compensation, the government knows how much taxpayers earn. Whether in a traditional job or a contract situation, those who pay the salaries report that information to the IRS. All of that information goes into a computer system for their use.
Despite them having a very good idea of how much a taxpayer owes, they expect the taxpayer to do the legwork. For those with a single traditional job and living in the same state as employment, figuring this out is not hard. Those who do multiple jobs, do contract work, work in states other than where they live, or who have other complications will find this situation, well, quite taxing.
This situation demands the question of why the IRS operates in this fashion.
Again, they already know how much each taxpayer officially earns. Only the government would force one to tally up their own bill under pain of punitive action if one does it wrong.
Here is a proposal. Force the IRS to treat income taxes in the same way as a private company bills for services.
The metaphor is certainly not a complete one. One only buys from a private business the commodities or services desired. No one taxpayer approves of the entire slate of government action funded by taxes and other streams of revenue. Every individual likely has their own idea of what the government ought to do and ought not do, but this could factor into reform as well.
The 1st reform would be in how the IRS deals with reaching out to taxpayers and collection of taxes. Under this idea, each taxpayer would get a bill by January 31 from the IRS. That bill would lay out what the government thinks the taxpayer owes or what the IRS owes the taxpayer, minus possible deductions. It would also set up an opt-in monthly payment plan to help taxpayers without huge stashes of cash to pay off any amount owed as a business would.
Taxpayers then get three months to accept or dispute the bill. This period also would allow those entitled to deductions to make those part of the dispute.
Making the process quick and easy would help the IRS collect taxes more efficiently. Plus, many taxpayers with minor deductions would likely choose to forego them and simply accept the bill as presented. The child tax credit, however, should be factored into the original bill.
Second, the federal government should provide opportunities for taxpayers to pay additional money to support specific federal programs. Federal agencies could compete for the money of those wishing to support more than they are obliged.
Finally, and this is the least likely scenario, taxpaying individuals and businesses deserve a Constitutional cap of 20 percent of total income on taxes paid, not just income, but also gasoline and other types. Certainly one would have to itemize all taxes paid to prove that one went over the cap to get a rebate, but for many that would be worth it.
The only exception to the cap would be during times of congressionally declared war. To hold off bad interpretations of this proposed amendment, such as “War on Poverty” or “War on Drugs,” this must mean an actual military action against an actual nation-state.
The ideal of rule of law means that a just society writes down its laws so that citizens can understand and comply. Congress and federal agencies efficiently write too many laws for citizens to keep up with, using language too obscure for anyone but experts to understand.
Tax law ranks among the worst violators of the proper rule of law ideal. Since the tax laws impact the entire population in one way or another, making them simple to understand and follow should be a priority at all levels of government.
