Peter Wood

Just around the corner from the Rio Turtle, up Ford Hill Road before the junction with Route 29, sits JJ’s Diner & Deli. Here is where travelers, weekenders and locals all seek out the riverside diner in Rio for home-cooked breakfast, lunch or dinner.

“We have great customers, good food and decent prices,” owner and chef J.J. said proudly. “All the food is made fresh.” And the fries – golden and delicious.

