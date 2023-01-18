Just around the corner from the Rio Turtle, up Ford Hill Road before the junction with Route 29, sits JJ’s Diner & Deli. Here is where travelers, weekenders and locals all seek out the riverside diner in Rio for home-cooked breakfast, lunch or dinner.
“We have great customers, good food and decent prices,” owner and chef J.J. said proudly. “All the food is made fresh.” And the fries – golden and delicious.
It’s a community-gathering place where the folks at the next table are often friends or neighbors.
On a busy day, the tickets will stretch across the grill. Roast beef with gravy, burgers, sandwiches, pizza or daily specials will satisfy any need for comfort food and flavor. (This writer ranks the Reuben sandwich as one of the best Reubens he’s eaten.)
J.J. is often the one who greets customers as they walk through the door. He points out the daily specials, takes the orders and flashes his big smile. J.J.’s daughter Lisa and her partner Tony are the only other employees. It’s a happy family place.
How did a man who spent years in the construction business end up making the perfect sausage gravy to accompany any breakfast request? Where did he learn his iron skillet skills?
“My mom was a great cook.” J.J. smiled, remembering his mom. “During the week, she had dinner on the table at 5 p.m. No matter what it was, it was always good.”
J.J. spent many boyhood summers with his relatives and learned to cook alongside his grandmothers and aunts.
“My cooking is from my mom, grandma, aunts and working with chefs,” J.J. explains. “I combine all the things I learned from different people.” All those beautiful meals inspired J.J. to learn to cook.
“Let me tell you what, they could throw you a meal on the table.” J.J. recounted. “You would sit there and eat a plate of food, maybe get some seconds. When you get done eating, anything left on the plate was wiped off with a piece of bread and butter. It was like that plate didn’t even need to be washed. That food was so good.”
J.J. gained a different cooking experience when he worked for a catering company that prepared food for thousands of people a day.
“I feed the employees breakfast, making 450 to 500 cheese omelets. Every day,” J.J. stated. “I had 9 omelet skillets going at one time. I never used a spatula; I just flipped them in the air.”
The catering company employed a French chef and two American chefs.
“The French chef, I will tell you, that dude was sharp,” J.J. recalls. “I learn so much from those chefs.”
J.J. left the catering company for the construction industry. After 30-plus years, his love of home-style cooking left J.J. wanting to serve good food for his community. Fresh food.
“My cheeseburgers are made fresh with lean ground beef. I’ve never used a frozen patty and never will,” J.J. said proudly. “When you come up to that counter, that ticket goes back to the grill – the burger thrown on the grill and cooked. Right then. Well …probably not right then… depends on how many tickets there are,” J.J. laughed.
J.J.’s Diner and Deli shares the building with the Rio Post Office, a daily stop for many. “We are kinda in the middle of nowhere, but business is good,” J.J. smiles. “I really enjoy this place. I enjoy serving people.”
The diner is open Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and ready to offer home-cooked food. Maybe the Reuben sandwich with a side of fries? J.J.’s food and cheerful smile are worth the travel just around the corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
