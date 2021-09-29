I went back to my parents’ home last week to say goodbye to my mother, who clung to life long enough for me to see her in the hospital one afternoon, only to slip away before Dad and I could get to the hospital the next morning.
The spirit of Margaret King and memories of her ran through the following days like a red thread hemming a vibrant family tapestry.
Or maybe that’s the cotton tea towel that would hang folded through a drawer pull in her kitchen – the ones with the year’s calendar on them, supplied by the bank. Probably hasn’t been one like that in the house for 40 years, but that’s the memory.
Well, my memory.
But so many of the memories that flowed from her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren (the great-greats are generally too young to have memories) and cousins and family friends – well, those memories were more like news to me than memories.
That’s the burden of being the vagabond son.
There was the cousin who I’ve seen twice in 2 years (and twice in 40), who wanted to revisit me reading the encyclopedia as a kid. I remembered that, but I’d as soon forget it.
There was the vivacious assistant manager from the small grocery store at the bottom of the hill who had been so kind to the folks in the last months, running up groceries and meals from their excellent deli counter.
She also carried greetings from an old classmate of mine, Greg King (no relation), who wanted to thank me all these years later for kindnesses I had shown him when we were in school together, especially the time he broke his leg and I helped him carry his books to class.
I remember Greg, but my main memory was the time he attacked me in the bathroom in 5th grade and we both got sent to the principal’s office. Broken leg? Not a clue.
Or the younger brother of my younger sister’s best friend who reintroduced himself to me at the visitation, reminding me that when I barely had my driver’s license and he was still a kid, I took him to a movie and, even better, the brand new donut shop in town on the way home.
If you could have hovered over the King homestead for the last week, you would have heard talk about plenty of memories – of about everything but the wife, mother, grandmother and friend who we laid to rest Monday.
Maybe that says something about my family, but I suspect it says more about how we all deal with death. Talk about anything but.
My younger sister Judy was the only 1 of the kids who stayed here her whole life and her best friends from high school are still her best friends.
Five of her posse descended on the house Saturday night with a dozen pizzas and a lot of laughter and chatter, like they were all 16 all over again.
And oh, how they talked and visited all night long, not just among themselves, but with the rest of the family, even distant relatives from out-of-town.
And we spent the night eating and talking and telling stories over the decades, and barely mentioning Mom’s name.
But none of it would have happened – not Saturday night nor all those years of stories – if Margaret Ann Swihart King hadn’t been the mom that glued it, glued us, all together.
I have a friend in Nashville who was our neighbor growing up and he has lived a convoluted life; he reached out on learning of Mom’s passing.
“She was a hero of my growing up,” he said.
Greg’s tribute and all those other people’s stories, all those fractured memories, are her story, whether she has a speaking role in them or not.
I’m the geek I am, and Judy is the homegirl she is, and John is the dairyman and grandpa he is, and all our lot are who we are because we are Margaret Ann Swihart King’s story.
And her legacy will live on in other people’s stories for years to come.
