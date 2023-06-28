“Grief is love with no place to go.”
I have thought about this quote a lot, especially since my grandma passed away in early December. Though I was never super close with her, I feel the love I still have for her seeping through me every day since.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 4:42 pm
After she passed, I was left with a lot of regret – regret for not being around enough or forgetting to call when I should have. As with love, this regret has no place to go. There’s no way to fix the things I regret. All the things I didn’t attend, all the questions I didn’t ask, they are all gone. No “I’m sorrys” can be made anymore.
Soon after she passed, I had the idea of wearing some of her jewelry to the funeral. My dad and I went down to her house and sorted through her jewelry box. Looking through her jewelry boxes brought back memories of playing dress up at her house as a kid.
In fact, she had one sitting out – a big, yellow, folding jewelry box with velvet interior, that was specifically full of the jewelry she used to let me wear. In these jewelry boxes, I learned a lot about the kind of person my grandma was.
I found notes from old friends, items she collected. I learned what her birthstone was and that she really loved brooches. When I took them home that night, I was extra careful as I cleaned up the pieces I wanted to wear, showing them to my family as I cleaned each piece.
This care was how I thought to show my grandma that I still loved and cared for her. Even now, when I drive her car, I leave the glove compartment untouched. Her trunk still filled with her toolbox. When I see her friends at Food Lion, I make sure to say hello, because I know that if she were still here, she would still be calling them every morning.
Though grief may feel like it is love with no place to go, that love is still valuable. It is valuable in preserving their memory. As for regret, I am still trying to figure out somewhere to put it.
A song that has been particularly impactful to me in dealing with this loss is “Marjorie” by Taylor Swift, as she relays the same feelings of grief.
“Should’ve kept every grocery store receipt
‘Cause every scrap of you would be taken from me
Watched as you signed your name Marjorie
All your closets of backlogged dreams
And how you left them all to me.”
I can regret not knowing more about my grandma, I can regret not being around more, I can regret how I treated her.
But I won’t regret the memories and the dreams that she left me with. Through everything, she is still alive in my head.
Faithlyn is a Hampshire native heading into her third year at WVU’s Reed College of Media. She is the Review’s intern for the summer.
