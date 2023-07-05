Sometimes I get lost in my own head. It’s funny really, because I don’t dream while I’m asleep but when I’m awake, my brain seems to run wild.
I like to think this ability of mine to get lost in my own little hole to wonderland for my creativity. I am in a constant state of brainstorming. While it is helpful as a journalist and poet, it can be a little problematic when I need to focus.
It’s not always easy to ground myself. Honestly, I’m not sure if I even know how. I told my mom once as a kid, “It’s like my brain is working faster than my body.” To this day I still feel this way.
Maybe it’s a mixture of anxiety and ADHD, or maybe it’s just the only way I know how to function. It’s not like everything that pops up in my little head is a gold mine, but it can be helpful.
I thank it for my quick wit and sarcastic remarks. But it’s also to blame for my social awkwardness and jokes that don’t land. It’s kind of just depends on what tunnel my mind goes down that day.
It›s like one side of my mind is straight from an “Adventure Time” episode filled with whimsy, creativity and color. And the other side is like walking through a “Courage the Cowardly Dog” episode – but the villain is my internal monologue and there’s just an awkward tumbleweed blowing around.
I think my thoughts really impact the way I view the world. I’m not sure if it›s weird, but when I am depressed, everything just seems duller. All the colors aren’t as vibrant, no voice seems loud enough, it’s like I’m watching life in grayscale with people mumbling in monotone.
When I am truly happy, however, everything feels warm. Like a blanket fresh out of the dryer. Sweet, bright and cozy. When I’m happy, I feel a sense of nostalgia. Joy always reminds me of being a kid swinging at the park and running around in the yard with my brother.
I think this childlike feeling is created because I feel like I have to push happiness to the side. I tell myself “Once I graduate, I’ll be happy,” “once I lose 20 pounds, I’ll be happy,” “when I pick up a new hobby, I’ll be happy.”
I’ve put off happiness so much now in my adulthood that the last time I allowed myself to feel happiness with no limitations was as a child.
I feel childish to laugh or smile or cry because that’s the last time I allowed myself to experience my feelings rawly and fully.
People aren’t as accepting of emotions as they are when you are a kid. If I cry in public I would likely be told to “grow up” or to “stop being dramatic.” When did emotions begin to be warped into something you had to grow out of?
Having such a free, rampant, creative mind has made me a more sensitive person. I hate that the world has made me feel like sensitivity is a flaw. My sensitivity doesn’t mean I am weak; it means I am human.
I’ve spent a lot of my life hating my brain, but now as a 20-year-old, I look back and regret all the reasons I found to make happiness my secondary focus. My brain isn’t what’s stopping me from being happy; having an active mind isn’t a hindrance, the only person working against me is myself.
Faithlyn is a Hampshire native heading into her third year at WVU’s Reed College of Media. She is the Review’s intern for the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.