Faithlyn Graham 2023

Sometimes I get lost in my own head. It’s funny really, because I don’t dream while I’m asleep but when I’m awake, my brain seems to run wild.

I like to think this ability of mine to get lost in my own little hole to wonderland for my creativity. I am in a constant state of brainstorming. While it is helpful as a journalist and poet, it can be a little problematic when I need to focus.

