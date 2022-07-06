By almost any measure, the American national culture appears broken. Only a generation ago, Americans proudly stood together when the nation’s enemies blasted the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
The era of unity quickly faded into partisan attacks and a slowly widening political rift.
The media and political classes pointed quickly at presidential and, by extension, party and ideological politics as a symptom of the divide. Both sides increasingly accused each other of lying, dealing in bad faith and intentionally undermining social mores.
Presidential elections created a gravity all their own, pulling money and grievances together in a maelstrom worthy of identification with Yeats’ “Second Coming.”
The popular divide did not create the fear and loathing continually surrounding the presidency. The presidency itself has metastasized into the main problem tearing the nation apart.
At the birth of the American Republic, the founders based the presidency loosely on the legal authorities handed by the Constitution of Rome to its consuls, but left the position with sufficient gray area to accommodate the leadership talents of the expected 1st officeholder, George Washington.
This left the presidency loosely defined, but with understood limitations. The Founders created a system that relied on a balance between the federal government, state governments and the people.
If none of these 3 elements gained too much power, individual rights would likely remain safe. At the time, most feared the federal government would be most likely to lose its position relative to the other 2 foundations of the American system.
In 1828, a bloodless revolution swept over the Republic, transforming the presidency forever. For the 1st time, white male adults across the nation with no land could vote in elections.
They saw their champion, Andrew Jackson, as someone who would fight for those without a voice. This better resembled the Roman office of tribune, the elected official expected to protect the Roman poor.
The tribune tendency called to life populism in presidential politics. Until very recently, academics and the Left praised populism as a path for the people to influence the system.
Arthur Schlesinger Jr., both praised and derided as Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy’s “court” historian, praised Andrew Jackson’s ability to link the popular impetus to government action. He saw Jackson as the antidote to what he saw as the problems of both Jeffersonian libertarianism and Hamiltonian pro-business federalism.
In his “Age of Jackson,” however, Schlesinger uses an FDR quote to illustrate the danger of combining populism and presidential power. Roosevelt stated that, “we have built up new instruments of public power. In the hands of a people’s Government this power is wholesome and proper. But in the hands of political puppets . . . such power would provide shackles for the liberties of the people.”
By the Nixon Administration, Schlesinger started to describe the accumulation of authority as building an “Imperial Presidency.” To Schlesinger, that phrase referred to a president acting outside of Constitutional bounds as regular procedure.
A perfect example of the seduction of power lies in former Bill Clinton aide Paul Begala’s infamous quote about presidential executive orders: “stroke of the pen, law of the land. Kinda cool.”
But only cool when your man holds the White House.
Fears and hatred surrounding the presidency correlate well to the amount of power a president has to affect a person’s daily life. At one point not too far back in history, one could paraphrase an old Russian maxim about their czars: “It is very high up to God. It is very far to the President.”
Not today.
One example of the problem comes from the Biden decision to unilaterally through FDA action to affect the lives and well-being of millions of Americans by cutting drastically the amount of nicotine in cigarettes.
Setting aside health issues, what exactly gives a president the right to do this in a free society? And for those who do not smoke, neo-Puritans will come for other currently legal pleasures later.
Roosevelt’s quote about “wholesome” federal power vs. that which places “shackles for the liberties of the people” lies at the center of the problem. In this century, equal numbers of people see the same president in either term and that issue will likely not pass soon.
Therein lies the core of the social divide. All sides in American politics fear what a president opposed to their side will do, or what he or she will have overly powerful regulatory agencies do in their name. That fear creates permanent divides because the power to ruin lives or other endeavors never leaves federal government hands.
De-escalation of the dangerous American political divide can likely only come by stripping the presidency and the entire Executive Branch of most prerogatives assumed since the Civil War.
Most of these powers work better in the hands of state governments or to the people at large and many should get dropped altogether. Whatever small harms may come from stripping down the federal government pale in comparison to the potential harm spawned from ever-spiraling divisions wracking the land.
