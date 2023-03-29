First in a 6-part series appearing every two months about the people in government working to improve and protect the Cacapon River and Lost River Watershed and their love for the river.
Rivers, mountains and the art and music scene. And the new coffee shop. Alana Hartman loves the small-town feel of Romney. It’s been her home for 19 years.
“I like town life; I grew up in a little town,” Alana smiles. Although the town reminds her of home, she came for the job.
Alana is the Potomac River Basin Coordinator with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Her area covers multiple watersheds across several counties.
“I am one of four Watershed Basin Coordinators to cover the entire State,” Alana explained. “But I can get to any of my sites within two hours.” Across her region, she coordinates with watershed groups to encourage their participation in WVDEP programs.
“Watershed groups are so key,” Alana said. “We work with these groups to help local river or stream protection efforts become a reality.”
One of those rivers Alana is helping to protect is the Cacapon River, a scenic 81-mile-long river crossing through Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties. The beautiful and peaceful river meanders through farmland, mountains and communities.
Alana encourages local groups to apply for the West Virginia Stream Partners Program. Since 1996, this grant program has supported the efforts of watershed groups to improve the quality of life in and around the river.
The Friends of the Cacapon River used Stream Partners Program grants to fund monthly water quality sampling within the Cacapon River. The grant also helped fund the activities at their annual Cacapon Riverfest.
“One unique thing about this grant is it can fund liability insurance premiums for a watershed association,” Alana said proudly. Liability insurance premiums are an overhead cost that can be difficult to pay for an all-volunteer association.
Alana and her team also proactively seek restoration projects to improve water quality by conducting stream assessments.
“We send letters to landowners bordering the stream to let them know we will be along the stream,” Alana explains. “Then we will walk down the stream, take pictures and look for projects that could help.” They seek areas for possible erosion control, stream bank plantings or trash and fish barriers.
“It really allows me to know these waterways intimately,” Alana explains. “That helps me provide better assistance when someone calls our office with an issue along the stream.”
In the Cacapon River Watershed, people from all walks of life are working together — from business owners, farmers and government workers to paddlers, fishermen and hikers — to protect one of the cleanest rivers in America.
“When I hear from people inspired to do something for their watershed - that makes my day,” Alana smiled. “I share those stories with others, and it makes their day.” Positive feedback is always a good thing. And a good thing is having Alana working to help protect our rivers and streams.
Peter Wood is a board member of the Friends of the Cacapon River with a mission to preserve, protect, and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed.
