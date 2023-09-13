When you start to boil a pot of water, it seemingly takes forever to boil – especially if you watch it. Now against the advice of my home-ec teacher, I have watched a pot of water, and it will, in fact, boil, even if watched.
The dynamics of physical and chemical science unfolding in front of us is fascinating to watch. It starts off slow, and then the ripples get faster, and more intense, as the water becomes hot enough, until it reaches its boiling point – 212 degrees to be exact.
That was the premise for my column when I started this journey a year ago. I had no idea where it would go, if anyone would actually read it, or how long it would last. Fast-forward to a week ago when I received an email stating that my column won second place for weekly newspapers in the great state of WV.
I was shocked, flattered, and humbled to receive an award for sharing my opinion, which according to my wife, I share too much (said every wife ever, though, if we’re being honest).
What’s most exciting to me, however, is the notion that people outside of Hampshire County see, or read, what’s happening here.
Yes, the entire premise was to write about controversial things, and no, I really don’t think anyone in Charleston cares about “Eye on Romney,” but the world thrives on drama. It is all about who can get the most views, the most likes, the most comments. And the more you get, the more people see it because the social algorithms push it further and further.
If people are reading what is happening here, that creates interest and excitement. The Peach Festival this year was a grand example of a “buzz” drawing people in. Now the “current” that filled the atmosphere around the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind was astounding. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many vendors or people in Romney for any one given event. It certainly was a monumental event for the town; I would have been remiss to not mention it.
That was the local buzz. Small bubbles, small ripples, low temperature.
Jump ahead to the end of August, and we have a national buzz to talk about. If you haven’t heard of Oliver Anthony and his chart-topping debut hit, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” I’d question if you were even actually alive.
The lyrics with his song resonate with the blue-collar American who is struggling with the current economic climate, among other things that seem too taboo to talk about. Yeah, you can go ahead and assume that I liked the song, and you would be absolutely correct. Imagine that; I like a song that stirs the pot!
His song literally bridges the two versions of “current” that I was trying to depict in this column. Sadly, as we know, water and electricity do not mix.
There are those that love the song, and then there are those that take offense to it. We all have opinions, but what is great is that he was able to share his song for us to hear without being suppressed by the major record labels.
All their cancel culture went out the window as he continued to climb the charts, reaching the number 1 song worldwide. Dollar signs replaced their thoughts of “wokeness,” and they still can’t get what they want. He is standing strong as a solo artist with no record deal at all. He opens his shows by reading from the Bible. He says time and time again in each interview that he wants people to just be people again, and move out of the current politically induced social climate we live in.
We all know, however, November is fast approaching, and elections are in full swing. Next year is a presidential election, and we all remember how terrible life was for the last one. Elections often come in waves, and typically I’d used the water analogy to depict rising tides in momentum for one side or the other.
This year, however, we have sent more money to Ukraine than is even imaginable. President Biden offered the Maui fire victims $700 relief payments. I don’t even think the word “insult” fits for how terrible of a gesture that is.
For a generic comparison to illustrate the cost-of-living disparity: the average cost of milk in Hawaii is double what the average is in West Virginia is ($6 there, $3 here). That means that their relief payment would be like us receiving $350 after we lost all our belongings, homes, stores, etc.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t think that would go very far.
There is so much nonsense going on in Washington that we need to switch from water to electricity. We need a current to deliver a shock, defibrillate Washington to reset and restart.
Hopefully, those “Rich Men North of Richmond” will be replaced with individuals that actually are “for the people,” and by people, I mean you and me; not those who have the deepest pockets to pull strings.
I feel a flood is coming and I hope you all know who our life jacket is, and if you don’t know, head to any local church on Sunday! Until then, we’ll keep riding the wave with our little currents.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.