How do we respond when things just get too tough to handle? The age-old adage of “when the going gets tough, the tough get going” doesn’t seem to apply these days. It’s too hot to have football practice, it’s too hot to be outside, it’s too hot to…well, you get the point.
That’s life anymore. Things are so charged and heated that it just gets easier to not deal with the issue at hand, and instead attempt to circumvent it somehow.
But not me. Not now. Let’s jump headfirst into another boiling topic: THE WALL!
Yes, the stone wall that lines U.S. Route 50 in Romney adds a tremendous amount of historical charm to the “curb appeal” of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.
Yes, there are certain historical things that are worth saving.
No, I don’t think the wall is one of them.
Hampshire County residents are notorious for wanting new things – wanting to have options and variety – yet when push comes to shove, we don’t want change.
Sadly, progress requires change. Watch any real estate show on HGTV and when they “revitalize” the old property, they change the outdated things and move on with updating the curb appeal, among other things.
I grew up in Romney, and often thought that wall was a remnant of the Civil War. It’s not.
WVSDB is a state-level flagship institution that offers residential living for students requiring advanced life skills education to be able to succeed and thrive in today’s world.
We want new schools for our students. We want high-speed broadband Internet; we want the nicest and newest of things all around. Why should the WVSDB be any different? Why shouldn’t they want to increase their “curb appeal” and modernize the campus?
West Virginia University doesn’t look like it did when it was first built in Morgantown. Why should Romney be subjected to the same architecture and design of the early to mid-20th century, when as the state’s flagship school for said students, it should be as state-of-the-art, and modern, as the world the students that will be graduating from it will be prepared to explore.
The charm and allure of the campus isn’t defined by the wall that for years, I can remember seeing people sitting on smoking, as that was the boundary line of the tobacco-free area.
The charm of the town isn’t defined by the inanimate wall that stretches those couple hundred feet from McDonalds, down to the turn.
You see, the charm is defined by the students on the campus. How they can thrive and be successful in the world. The charm of the town is how we as locals treat visitors that come through to visit.
One of the most dangerous statements in the English language is, “that’s how we’ve always done it,” and translated loosely into, “that’s how it’s always been.”
Change isn’t bad. Change is good.
We can still embrace our history of the town and the school without saving the wall. I’d suggest the stones could be “saved” and repurposed into something meaningful – such as the tribute monument to the Administration Building; that was significantly more historical in nature.
Modern landscape and design, and a fresh “cleaned-up” look go a long way. Perhaps we could all just sit back and enjoy the fact that the state is “doing work” and putting effort into the school – the school that for years everyone wanted to insist was going to be closed or shut down.
Yet here we are; they are wanting to invest in the place, and getting met with immediate resistance.
Hopefully, there is an amazing plan laid out for a one-year, three-year, five-year, and 10-year depth of growth and revitalization. Let’s not stop it before it starts.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
