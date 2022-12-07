In the last election cycle, the word and idea of “democracy” took center stage in left wing campaigning. A close examination shows that, just as in most other affairs, Republicans and conservatives carry a different, and much more historically accurate, ideal of democracy than the Democrats on the left.
The word democracy has traveled a curious path since its origin in Classical Greece. Its most basic translation into English gives the reader “rule by the people.” In the minds of most, however, the word “democracy” brings different connotations and characteristics, good and evil, benign and radical.
One of the 1st major philosophers to wrestle with the word democracy was Aristotle.
Aristotle postulated that good government came in 3 forms: monarchy, or government by an individual; aristocracy, or rule by the best; and polity, or rule by the people. Each government left to its own devices, however, would degenerate. Monarchies devolve into tyrannies. Aristocracies led by the most meritorious become oligarchies led by the powerful corrupt.
Polities, in their turn, transform into democracies, a word that Aristotle defined as mob rule or what James Madison called “tyranny of the majority.” To Aristotle, democracy had a purely political meaning that referred to the worst instincts of a mob in power. His concept of democracy emphasized the elevation of emotional response over rule of law, which he rightly saw as dangerous to any society.
Until the 1800s, the word democracy was loaded with the baggage of radicalism. When Thomas Jefferson and James Madison named their new party the Democratic-Republicans, most in it simply called themselves Republicans to avoid connections with radicals burning down France at the time.
Democracy as a derogatory term faded as the Founding generation passed, evolving from a mere political into a social term. As Alexis de Toqueville described, the democratic ideal expanded to include a social outlook taking hold in much of the United States. His vision of democracy was “all men, regarding the law as their common work, would love it and submit to it without difficulty; the authority of the government would be respected as necessary, not as sacred; the love felt for a head of state would be not a passion, but a calm and rational feeling.”
He went on to say that mutual respect of natural rights would establish “between all classes a manly confidence and a sort of reciprocal courtesy, as far removed from pride as from servility.” In democracy, all have a stake in the outcome and “the state would be protected from both tyranny and license.”
American democracy created a foundation of people who saw themselves as relatively equal children of God with no lords, dukes or kings to impose a class hierarchy. They also imbibed deeply from what Frederick Jackson Turner saw as the powerful influence of the frontier. One had to earn leadership roles on the frontier through both fighting and hard work.
Democracy, at least in America, represented the notion of a society in balance. Majorities govern lightly to reduce social pressures. Individuals apply discipline to their words and actions. De Toqueville explained that, “movements inside the body social could be orderly and progressive. One might find less glory . . . but there would be less wretchedness, pleasures would be less extreme, but well-being more general.”
Democracy in this sense can only thrive by applying another Aristotle maxim, “moderation in everything but virtue.”
Today’s Democratic Party chooses to narrow its definition of democracy. To them, the term merely means making majority rule the main standard for national decision-making. Their strategy lies in creating a base large enough to sustain a permanent majority. If they can ossify their own majority, they may then impose what they please on everyone else.
And they would.
The problem with simple majority rule is that majorities are often wrong. A majority of Americans favored slavery and Jim Crow at certain points in history. A majority of Americans in many areas until the 1950s and 60s held strong prejudices against Roman Catholics and Irish. Every important step in creating a society where all are considered to be equal under the law involved checking the desires of the majority to keep the minority powerless.
In Federalist 10, Madison warns of the dangers of basing too much on majority rule. While “pure democracy” in its Athenian form no longer exists, even the majority rule form desired by Democrats brings potential evil. “Men of factious tempers, of local prejudices, or of sinister designs,” Madison says, “may by intrigue, by corruption, or by other means, first obtain the suffrages, and then betray the interests of the people.”
Of course, the remedy to the “tyranny of the majority,” comes first from a government that balances the will of the people against the rights of the minority. The government exists, at least in the Founders’ minds, to protect the minority’s rights, not to impose the majority whims in all cases whatsoever.
As the election of 2022 recedes into history, these rival conceptions of democracy will persist and shape politics in both parties.
Always keep in mind that though they use the same word, to each side it has vastly different definitions.
Democrats believe in creating a “democracy” that would preserve their power and ideals at the expense of individual rights and liberty, but to serve the “greater good” as only they are allowed to define it. Republicans believe in maintaining a Republic to protect the democratic freedoms of both the majority and minority that serve as the foundation of their ideal of society.
And most importantly, the political majority rule democracy sought by the Democrats would destroy the democratic society of natural rights and individual liberty favored by Republicans.
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught US, Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.