In recent months, parents and others have expressed concern over the rising discipline problems at Hampshire High School. These problems are not confined to this area, however. Administrators at Ripley High School currently face serious questions over their handling of an incident that happened last October where a soccer player was sexually assaulted during practice. The vice principal’s son was named as one of the accused, all of whom were permitted to remain in school during the investigation.
The discipline problems faced across the country could be a symptom of a much worse problem – the erasing of childhood altogether in many vital ways.
Childhood faces its greatest threat in living memory from a variety of malefactors, mostly social and cultural. Most experts agree that children need structure and boundaries. Often when children misbehave, it stems from a lack of boundaries and their need to locate them. In a world full of big, mean threats, children feel safest when parents establish structure, teach boundaries and mentor them in important aspects of life, such as faith in God, strength of character, ethics and values.
One of the first threats to the ideal of childhood landed with the failure of marriage as a social institution. In 1960, almost nine out of 10 children lived with both biological parents. According to the Pew Center, that number has dropped to 64 percent, an all-time low.
Children have the best chance to thrive with a traditional two-parent household. The National Center for Education Statistics reveals that only five percent of white children with intact families lived in poverty. While 12 percent of black children in such families live in poverty, 45 percent in single mother led homes and 36 percent in single father led homes live in poverty. Of course these statistics are national. In areas devastated by the opioid crisis, the stressors on single parents households rise considerably.
A study called “The Ripple Effect” by Suzanne Brandage and Carol Levine from the United Hospital Fund demonstrates how opioid addiction has a tremendous indirect impact on children and families. In 2015, for example, 2.5 million children were being raised by grandparents. Recently a Mineral County elementary school had an entire grade of children not raised by biological parents.
Even worse, almost 50 percent of opioid deaths in the United States take place among adults in prime child raising years, from 18-44. Addiction deaths disrupt families and ruin lives.
And if these threats from family dysfunction did not impact childhood enough, agencies such as the West Virginia DHHR have, according to a West Virginia Metro News article, “fumbled priorities,” did not have the “right people in the right positions” and failed to prioritize child welfare and opioid addiction effectively.
The social pressures of the breakdown of marriage and opioid addiction, added to the even longer term problems of poverty, presents a powerful threat to childhood as society understands it, but at least it does not try to undermine the very notion of being a child.
One of the most important aspects of childhood is play and experimentation. Children “try out” behaviors to see if they fit. For example, many kids have a “firefighter” phase. They see the big red truck speeding down the road and hear about the heroism of the men and women performing rescues. The child may dream of being a firefighter, dress as one, act like one when playing with friends, then two weeks later decide that he or she would rather be a soldier, a doctor or the captain of a spaceship. What looks like a fickle series of obsessions is the child learning about each through play and imagination.
Similarly, many girls go through “tomboy” phases, which has more to do with some girls thinking the boy’s games and toys are cooler than a hidden biological imperative to be male. Yet hospitals across the country are salivating at the potential cash cow of luring children into facilities that will mutilate their bodies and restrict their adult choices. Transforming a body’s gender requires numerous costly surgeries and treatments that will help their general revenues to the point that they do not question the mental harm done to the child down the road.
It is right for an adult to make this decision if they have the means to pay for it.
It is not right to turn a child’s developmental phase into a lifelong and irreversible decision. Adolescents by definition lack the capacity to make adult choices. Gender surgery is potentially one of life and death, a decision best left until after 18 when the person has a more mature perspective on their life.
Worst of all, the elites of culture seem most dedicated to eliminating even the notion of boundaries between children and adults. Two major fashion houses have come under attack in the past two months for ad campaigns that sexualize small children. Only weeks after dropping rapper Kanye West for anti-Semitic comments, Balenciaga revealed its “Gift Shop” campaign. In this, six children were featured with teddy bear bags containing sexual items. Later in the month, even after Balenciaga pulled its ads, Benetton Group portrayed small children in underwear in inappropriate poses. News outlets won’t even show the images because of their level of sexualization.
Add to even this the impact of too-easy access to pornography and the bizarre movement to expose children to sexualized drag queen shows.
All of these issues combine to form a perfect storm against the ideal of a safe and secure childhood.
Edmund Burke said that the job of a conservative is to stand astride the path of history, put up one’s hand, and holler “stop!” The job of conservatives today is even more clear: stand in the face of those trying to eliminate childhood and demand that infringements on it stop.
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught US, Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
