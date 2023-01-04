Stephen Smoot

In recent months, parents and others have expressed concern over the rising discipline problems at Hampshire High School. These problems are not confined to this area, however. Administrators at Ripley High School currently face serious questions over their handling of an incident that happened last October where a soccer player was sexually assaulted during practice. The vice principal’s son was named as one of the accused, all of whom were permitted to remain in school during the investigation.

The discipline problems faced across the country could be a symptom of a much worse problem – the erasing of childhood altogether in many vital ways.

