Eleven different grab-and-go thefts in 10 day in November in southern California (Nordstrom’s being the latest in that area), Best Buy in Minnesota, Walgreens, Burberry and Bloomingdales and even a cannabis dispensary.
Many states face this type of theft. In Virginia a Ulta Beauty Salon retailer had 3 women steal over $11,000 worth merchandise. Connecticut has seen an increase in grocery store thefts such as the one caught on camera loading her Chevy SUV with large quantity of stolen laundry soap and other such items.
I’ve seen it several times firsthand. Yet there is nothing that can be done — nor should it be — by the average customer. Why? Because the stores won’t do anything about it, so why should I?
“Retail executives and security experts say the rise of such robberies — which have gone viral online and, in some cases, spurred copycats — is the culmination of several factors, including a shortage of security guards, reluctance by police and prosecutors to pursue shoplifting offenses, and the growing use of social media as an organizational tool.”
Let me give you some examples of what I have personally witnessed.
The 1st time was 20 years ago when I 1st realized that stores don’t care. Well, let me clarify that 1st they do care (they would rather not see the losses), but they have taken a stance that they don’t want to be sued or have bad publicity.
Or that they don’t want an employee getting hurt (my favorite). Why bother since most states have such a high threshold for what is considered a felony.
The 1st time was when I was in a sporting goods store that sold nice outdoor clothing and told a manager that there was a guy stuffing Gore-Tex rain parkas (plural) under his coat heading for the door and he responded with, “That happens all the time.” I responded with, why don’t you stop him or say something? He said it wasn’t his problem.
The 2nd time was more time-consuming for me. As I was walking into Tractor Supply on the other side of Winchester (it was the only 1 back then), I notice a pickup truck pull up at the front door and 2 guys got out of the truck (1 dropped a handful of papers) and they walked into the breezeway and rolled a large $1,200 snow blower out to the truck and loaded it in the back. So, I handed the documents back to the guy who dropped them.
Now I’ve shopped at Tractor Supply for a long time and I know their procedures for large product that are usually chained up. They have an employee assist the customer with these large, expensive items.
In this case no one was there and so I wrote down the tag number of the truck and walked up to the store manager, who I’d gotten to know, and asked him if he had just sold a large snow blower (valued at $1,200) and he said no. He went out and confirmed that 1 had been stolen and I gave him the tag number and he called the sheriff.
Needless to say, Frederick County deputies had put out an APB and the suspects were stopped just after they passed over into West Virginia by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office. I was asked to identify the suspect and they were arrested.
Making this story very short, at the end of 1 year and on my 4th trip to court as a witness the judge announced that 1 of the 3 suspects stated that the other 2 didn’t know anything about the theft and took the blame. I’ll quote the Judge: “I don’t believe for 1 minute that you 2 were not involved, but I can’t do anything about it, except to let you go.”
My most recent was 4 years ago. There was a person who loaded a shopping cart with electrical wire at Lowe’s — and I mean full up to overflowing. He walked out the door past all the cashers. One of the employees followed the person out of the store and took the tag number of the vehicle.
Lowe’s fired that employee for breaking the rules when it came to issues of that nature. Most retailers have adopted this type of attitude and policies.
Locally the state of West Virginia threshold is, shoplifting under $1,000 it is a misdemeanor and over $1,000 it is a felony. It’s the same in Virginia except that it took a while for Virginia to get there. In 2018 the General Assembly raised the threshold to $500, and in 2020 it raised it again to $1,000 taking it from petit larceny, which is a misdemeanor, to grand larceny, a felony.
In 2019 the losses to retailers in the U.S. was $62 billion (that’s with a “B”) annually. One company I asked said they lost $38 million in 1 year nationwide.
And we the consumers pay the bill with higher prices. And by the way that’s just losses at retailers, nothing else. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.