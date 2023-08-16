Review staff 2023

The staff at the Review brought home a general excellence award as well as the honor of “Newspaper of the Year.”

CHARLESTON — For the first time, the Hampshire Review has been named “Newspaper of the Year” in West Virginia’s annual contest, hauling in a statewide general excellence award as well – and just generally fantastic results overall.

The title of “Newspaper of the Year” goes to the paper that racked up the most points overall in the state press association’s “Better Newspaper” contest, in both advertising and editorial categories.

