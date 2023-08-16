CHARLESTON — For the first time, the Hampshire Review has been named “Newspaper of the Year” in West Virginia’s annual contest, hauling in a statewide general excellence award as well – and just generally fantastic results overall.
The title of “Newspaper of the Year” goes to the paper that racked up the most points overall in the state press association’s “Better Newspaper” contest, in both advertising and editorial categories.
The contest has four divisions: big daily papers, small daily papers, big weekly papers (that’s the Review) and small weekly papers. Newspaper of the Year is an award that spans all categories – the big papers in more urban areas, the daily publications, other weekly papers, all of them.
For the sixth year in a row, the Review took the general excellence award in the big weekly category too, racking up point after point in both editorial and advertising categories. The West Virginia newspapers that entered the contest were judged by newspaper staffs in Nebraska.
Editorial contest categories range from breaking news coverage to photography to design.
“I couldn’t be more proud. It’s quite an accomplishment for us,” said senior editor Sallie See. “We’re blessed with an amazing staff. The editorial team, the ad team, they work hard to bring news and a good product to the community.”
Out of 31 editorial categories total, the Review placed in 29 of them – and took first-place honors in 18 of them.
Review staff members Nick Carroll and Emma June Grosskopf, along with former senior editor Jim King brought home 24 editorial honors combined, with sports editor Carroll snagging first place for his column, best video, best headline writing and best breaking news coverage – where he teamed up with King to report on the two tornadoes that touched down in Hampshire last July.
Grosskopf, the Review’s editor, took top honors in two visual categories: best photo essay along with staff reporter Kenia Itzep, for their coverage of the 2022 South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival, and best illustration or graphic, for her diagram of the interior of a Hampshire County ambulance for the Review’s Hometown Heroes special section, published last fall.
King got the gold for best editorial – taking third in the category as well – and pulled in a slew of second and third place honors for his reporting in the areas of public notice, legal affairs and business.
While staff members brought home the bacon, there were notable areas where community members and columnists shone.
Remember that massive fire at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind last February? Well, the Augusta Volunteer Fire Company placed first in “best news photography” for their front-page photo capturing the blaze.
Springfield’s Kerri Haza snapped a pic last winter that moved the judges – a bubble forming ice crystals, which took first place in the contest’s “feature photography” category.
Lifestyle columnists Roy Knight and Henry Ireys brought home first and second place honors in their category, respectively, and the Review’s news columnists swept away the competition, with Tom Lewis, Bryan Beverage and King taking the first, second and third place spots.
“It just goes to show that the talent isn’t just here in the office, but out in the community, too,” Grosskopf said. “We wouldn’t be able to put out a product like this without our columnists and their voices, submitted photos and feedback from our readers.”
The Review came out swinging in all of the contest’s design categories, too, earning honors for front-page design, editorial pages, lifestyle pages and sports pages, too.
The issue of March 2, 2022 – the issue immediately following the Administration Building fire – took first place for best single issue of a newspaper in the big weekly division.
“Me and Lady Pooch are proud to work with this small yet talented team,” Carroll said. “It truly is a family atmosphere.”
Grosskopf added, “We’re always learning, trying new things and pushing ourselves. The numbers reflect our hard work. I’m proud of us.”
See the full list of the Review’s editorial and advertising awards on page 1C.
