About 250 votes separated Brian Eglinger and newcomer Cameron Bailey in the county commission race, with Bailey falling short of unseating the Augusta incumbent.
As election night rolled on, Eglinger’s numbers maintained a consistent lead over Bailey’s, and by the time the night was over, Eglinger ended with 1,282 votes, and Bailey (Slanesville) racked up 1,024 in the Republican race.
Eglinger is the current Commission president. Commissioners serve 6-year terms, and with no Democratic nominees, he’s all but assured to begin his term in January.
Currently, the other 2 commissioners are Dave Cannon and Bob Hott. Hott’s seat will be up next in 2 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.