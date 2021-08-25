SUNRISE SUMMIT — The results are in – the bleacher inspection results, that is – and it looks like the bleachers at Hampshire High are in need of a little TLC.
The home-side bleachers in the HHS gym, however, were open for business for the start of school Monday, as approved at Friday evening’s emergency board meeting.
Following the July 14 article in the Hampshire Review outlining areas where the HHS bleachers fall short of the standards set in 1990 with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the school board ordered an inspection of the facilities.
Now the July 29 results are in, and the indoor bleachers were labeled as “not good” by R.M. Huffman, the company that performed the inspection, though the home side is in much better shape than the visitors side.
Several repairs have already been made to the indoor bleachers, such as returning the bent frames back to their original position and tightening the end rails.
The floor anchors were also in rough shape, the results reported, and they were tightened as well.
The main issue with the bleachers in the HHS gym is simply their age. The inspectors approximated their age to be 28 years old, noting that bleachers generally only last between 20 and 25 years, and recommended that, when possible, they should be replaced.
Right now, the funding for new bleachers is up in the air, since the amount of money from the bond going to HHS renovations is dependent on the spending for the 3 new schools and gym at Capon Bridge Elementary, but making the necessary repairs is a good 1st step.
The inspection included the outdoor HHS bleachers as well, both the home and visitors sides. Their condition was reported as “fair,” with bolts needing tightened throughout, as well as new fencing, hand rails and riser fillers (because of the large gaps).
Those repairs will be underway this week and next, with the outdoor bleachers opening in sections (once repairs have been made) to allow people to have seats for upcoming athletic events.
The indoor bleachers at both middle schools were also included in the inspection, and both sets of bleachers were labeled as being in “good” condition, with only minor adjustments needed.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione recommended that the home-side indoor bleachers be opened effective Monday, in order to ensure necessary distancing for students on the 1st day of school at the recommendation of Lead Nurse Rhonda Dante.
The home-side bleachers are the only set that will be opened, Pancione said, because they were in OK shape.
“(The inspector) said that they’re not as good as some, but there are a whole lot worse in the state,” he explained.
Board member Dee Dee Rinker added, “we need to get all of that repaired before they open the others up.”
Once the repairs are all finished up on Sunrise Summit, the board will approve the reopening of the other sets of bleachers.
“Since we decided to close them, we should decide to open them,” said board member Matt Trimble.
