ROMNEY — Two sites are available in Hampshire County this Saturday for people who wish to rid their medicine cabinets of unwanted prescription drugs.
The 12th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with law-enforcement agencies across the U.S. joining in.
Locally, the West Virginia State Police will accept drop-offs at the Romney detachment, 525 Depot St.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a drop-off at its Romney location at 66 North High Street.
Sheriff Nathan Sions noted that a drop-off box is available outside his office every day so the take-back days don’t see a big bump in numbers.
Prescription drug abuse is a high concern for West Virginia authorities.
The state has the highest death rate for drug overdoses in the nation. The rate increased 605 percent in West Virginia between 1999 and 2010.
A 2011 survey showed more than 6 million Americans abuse prescription drugs, with 70 percent of those obtaining the medications through friends or relatives.
The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The federal Drug Enforcement Agency established its take-back day in 2010 and runs the event twice annually.
For more information: visit www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback.
