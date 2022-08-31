Due to storm damage at the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area, WV DNR is offering members of the public with written permission an opportunity to collect downed trees for firewood.
With WV DNR’s permission, folks can collect woody debris within 20 yards of the WMA’s access road from now until Sept. 24, and from Jan. 1 until April 14, 2023.
To obtain permission, visit the DNR District 2 office at 1 Depot Street in Romney or call 304-822-3551.
Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced 2 new mobile office dates in the upcoming months in Hampshire County: Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Romney Senior Center; and Friday, Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Capon Valley View Senior Center in High View.
Mike Landis of Petersburg brought home Potomac Valley Transit Authority’s “WV Driver of the Year” award.
He was hired in 2020 and quickly became a valuable PVTA team member, the organization stated in a press release last week.
The West Virginia State Fair in Lewisburg came to an end Aug. 20 – and over 170,000 people attended this year.
At the fair, the amount spent by fairgoers on food grossed over $3.5 million – an average of over $20 per person. Over 350 open livestock exhibitors participated, 7,500 home, arts and garden exhibits were displayed, and over 370 junior 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors showed animals.
Carnival ride gross sales ended up being just under $1.2 million.
To top it all off, $36,000 was paid to civic organizations and/or school programs for services during the fair.
