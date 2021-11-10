Twenty years ago, the U.S. EPA recorded a 1 degree F change in average daily high temperatures over the last century beginning in 1900, and it highlighted two models that predicted a change of between 4 and 10 degrees F change over this century through 2100.
While the warming trends here in the Mid-Atlantic and specifically here in Hampshire County are very likely to continue, the real concern for everyone is the possibility of new extremes and less predictability. While some adaptation to a predictable trend in average daily temperature is possible, extreme heat and extreme cold are much more difficult for our growers, our HVAC systems and energy supply, and our safety. Instead of first annual freeze dates becoming predictably later, or last annual freeze dates happening earlier, they may instead vary even more widely from year to year, increasing risk to growers and gardeners.
Hampshire is one of the driest counties in West Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, and our droughts may become more frequent and severe. We would likely all welcome more frequent, moderate precipitation, but what we’re likely to get are big storms and floods due to altered storm tracks from changes in ocean temperature and ocean currents. That means more water pollution, degraded aquatic life, and threats to cold-water species. Over 25% of the historical flooding events on the Hampshire portion of the South Branch have been in the last 20 years. Both floods and droughts are very problematic for growers, in both big and small operations.
We’ve all been recognizing the changes in bird migrations and less predictable leaf color changes. But some other changes such as the increase in invasive plant and insect species, increasing challenges to our biodiversity are much more troubling. Some of these phenological trends are nearly impossible to reverse.
Dr. Jim Egenrieder is a STEM education and career and technical education specialist, and the director of Ag and Environmental Education and Research at the South Branch Science Consortium. He is also on the Natural Resources and Environment faculty in Virginia Tech’s Center for Leadership in Global Sustainability, and on the Education and Engineering Research Faculty in Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering.
