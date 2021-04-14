Businesses here are nearly as eager for a new round of government subsidies as they were a year ago when the Small Business Administration offered forgivable loans to help firms stay afloat as Covid-19 shut down the economy.
“Once again FNB Bank has stepped up and participated in this program with the goal of getting these stimulus dollars into the hands of small business owners, ag producers and farmers,” FNB President Travis Delaplain said in a release to the Review.
His counterpart at The Bank of Romney, Dean Young, said his bank is funneling funds through PPP2 as well — the Paycheck Protection Program.
“We just let people in the community come and get the loans as they need them,” Young said.
PPP2 funding was included in the American Relief Plan that President Biden signed into law last month. It provides $284 billion in funding for small businesses (under 500 employees) to meet payroll and expenses.
Technically, the businesses are receiving loans at a 1% interest rate, but if firms maintain staffing levels, the federal government will forgive the loans.
Through August last year FNB funded 149 businesses for $9.7 million and Delaplain said that as of March 31, $8.8 million had already been forgiven.
Now, FNB has helped a new round of customers — 120 applicants for $4.2 million in funding for PPP2.
The new round is open both to new applicants and to businesses that had PPP loans last year and saw quarterly revenues drop by 25%.
At the Bank of Romney, Young said about 125 businesses borrowed $4.2 million last year. He said 95 of the loans had already qualified for forgiveness.
This time around, The Bank of Romney has about 100 applicants seeking another $4.5 million.
The deadline for applying for PPP2 has just been extended to May 31 from the original deadline of March 31.
FNB’s Chief Credit Officer, Mark Landis, is encouraging business owners to review their 2019 and 2020 income tax returns and speak with their accountants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.