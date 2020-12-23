Friday is Christmas, but government offices are extending the holiday to Christmas Eve on Thursday as well.
No mail will be delivered Friday, but mail should be delivered as usual on Thursday and Saturday.
The Review office will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.
The state’s Alcohol Beverage Control administration is reminding last-minute shoppers that liquor may not be sold on Christmas day, but beer and wine can.
Restaurants, bars and private clubs may sell spirits for onsite consumption, but not to go. Some outlets can sell beer and wine to go in sealed containers.
West Virginia gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.07 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average price in West Virginia was 1.1 cents lower than a month ago and 46.9 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price rose 4.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.21 Sunday. The national average is up 9.8 cents from a month ago and down 34.5 cents from a year ago. o
