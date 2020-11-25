ROMNEY — Final preparations are in high gear to feed 500 people Thanksgiving dinner for free Thursday.
Lost Mountain BBQ Company is working with Romney First United Methodist Church to make it happen.
“I think we are prepared to serve 500 meals or more in 6 hours,” Arnold said. “That means from start to finish, we have to box up .72 meals per minute, nonstop.”
While it's a big task, Arnold says he’s up to the challenge because he knows that the need is great in the community.
“The amount of community support and donations have made this possible, and I couldn’t feel more honored to make it happen,” he said. “So many people have expressed how grateful they are that we are doing this, and what it personally means to them to be able to receive such a thing during such downtrodden times.”
Starting at noon until 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Arnold will be in charge of distributing meals to folks who have reserved dinner for delivery.
From 3 to 6 p.m., it’s first come, first serve at Lost Mountain for Thanksgiving dinner, carryout only.
For more information on the Thanksgiving Day community dinner or to reserve dinner for delivery, folks can call either 304-822-3023 or 305-393-9912.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.