ROMNEY — After recent state approval, a medical marijuana dispensary can now take root in Springfield.
Curative Growth Inc., a medical cannabis firm created by Springfield native Bryan Steward, has been given the green light by the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis to open dispensaries in Fairmont, Morgantown and Springfield.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Bureau for Public Health and the OMC announced the successful applicants for dispensary permits on Jan. 29. Curative Growth was 1 of 32 businesses OK’d to open dispensaries around the Mountain State.
Starting Feb. 3, West Virginia residents with severe medical conditions can register to receive medical cannabis, but it doesn’t guarantee immediate access: the patient cards will only be valid in West Virginia, and registration must be done through the OMC website at www.medcanwv.org.
“Even during this pandemic, the Office of Medical Cannabis has been working hard to advance the program and to achieve these steps to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, the director of the OMC.
Curative Growth was 1 of 2 companies applying for growing, processing and dispensing licenses in the county; the other was GreenSmith LLC.
Over the summer, the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health announced they’d be issuing permits for 10 growers, 10 processors and 100 dispensaries in the state.
In the fall, the state released the successful applicants for medical cannabis growing and processing permits, and while Hampshire County wasn’t on the list, Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc. in Fort Ashby was approved for both.
The timeline for medical cannabis is simple: those with the proper permits will cultivate medical cannabis plants, and then send them for processing into the approved, allowable forms (pill, oil, topical treatments, plant form for vaporization/nebulization, tincture, liquid and dermal patches).
Then, dispensaries like Curative Growth will take on the actual distribution.
The awarding of dispensary licenses is the last step in the competitive permitting phase of the medical cannabis industry in the state. Laying this necessary foundation will allow the state to begin issuing patient cards for West Virginians in the next few months.
The state also published a list of physicians registered with the OMC, and while no Hampshire physicians are registered right now, Melissa Graves, M.D. of Keyser, Dr. Julie Sanicola-Johnson of Berkeley Springs and William Thomas, M.D. of Keyser all are registered to recommend medical cannabis to those with a patient card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.