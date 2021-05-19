Slain teen’s foster dad sues cousin’s parents
Johnny’s cousin, then-16-year-old Austin Evans-Holmes, has pled not guilty to criminal charges of 1st-degree murder, kidnaping, use of a firearm in a felony, concealing human remains and burglary in connection with the death.
The civil case, initially filed in Connecticut, where Johnny’s foster father Angel Jaquez lives, was ordered transferred earlier this month to the federal district court in Martinsburg, where Judge Gina Groh will oversee the lawsuit.
Jaquez claims that Austin’s parents, Denise Evans-Holmes and Steve Holmes contributed to Johnny’s death. Jaquez seeks unspecified compensation, but the request for jurisdiction says the matter exceeds $75,000.
The civil complaint, filed about 3 weeks after Jaquez was named executor of Johnny’s estate, contends the Holmeses were negligent in their supervision of Austin and in allowing him access to a gun and ammunition.
Johnny disappeared late last July 11 and his remains were found a week later in a shallow grave under hard-to-reach brush on the Evans-Holmes property.
Jaquez’s suit says that Austin “brutally beat” Johnny before firing a single shot into his head.
He contends that young Evans-Holmes followed Johnny from the house where they were staying after Johnny confronted his older cousin about burglaries.
At the time that Johnny’s body was discovered, authorities said they had taken a teen relative — since identified as Austin Evans-Holmes — into custody on an unrelated burglary charge.
“They failed to properly monitor the acts and activities of their son,” The Jaquez lawsuit alleges. “They caused or otherwise allowed a firearm to be accessible.”
And finally, “They failed to protect Johnny and keep him safe,” the complaint says.
The Holmeses have asked to have the court extend their deadline for a response to June 14 after their motion to dismiss the case was denied.
Austin will be back in Hampshire Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing on his criminal case at 9 a.m. Thursday. A final pretrial hearing is penciled in for June 3.
