Once a believer
Editor:
I believed in Donald J. Trump and still do. Once I also believed in our government leaders, in our agencies, in our justice system. As we were bombarded with all kinds of dubious Russia claims against President Trump, I believed the truth would be revealed. As truth was slowly emerging, I believed our leaders would correct the injustice. Of course, our F.I.S.A. judges would be angry to learn that they were lied to. Of course, our Congress would unite when they learned that our president was really spied upon. Of course, we all love our country. I trusted and believed and waited like millions of others.
Time passed. We waited for the Republican hearings promised after Democrats demonstrated just how low they could go at Cavanaugh hearings. F.I.S.A. judges were not upset. Mueller was barely familiar with the report carrying his name. But then A.G. William Barr in an interview said that President Trump was really spied on. He chose a U.S. Attorney John Durham as his special investigator. Finally honorable people were taking care of our country. In unison millions of people sighed in relief. I heard it. I felt it. Our country was going to be great again.
Of course, Durham would need time to investigate. Of course, there would be some delays due to the virus, but nothing would stop our truth warriors. I continued to believe through the impeachment injustice, the slapping of hands of a lying F.B.I. lawyer whose misdeeds we knew before Durham. I believed until I could not.
As I watched the voting irregularities, oversight suppression, I expected the Justice Department to handle it. I believed our Supreme Court had the obligation, not the choice, to defend our constitutional rights as “We the People” not Trump only. We were not defended.
What happened to Barr? What is Durham doing? Like V.P. Kamala Harris, he also was given and accepted a job. He is missing in action like V.P. Harris. It has been over two years; do we not deserve an answer? Is he writing a book? Nothing should have stopped a Durham report or, at least, a press conference. Nothing! A question: Was this an ultimate hoax played on us by Barr and Durham? If someone had actually tried to “pacify” us with empty promises and make us wait obediently, what else could they have done?
I am unable to believe any more.
Femsi Heideman, Capon Bridge
Block scheduling at HHS
Editor:
Did you know that HHS uses block scheduling? This is where students take English, Math, Science and Social Studies for half of a school year only.
For example, a student may take English and Social Studies the first half of the school year and take Math and Science the second half of the school year. Each of these classes are 90 minutes. The grade level curriculum for core subjects was designed to be taught over the course of a full school year, not half of a school year.
This allows students to understand and learn the material/lessons at a reasonable rate. What about the special education students who have disabilities (for example, learning disability) and are in the general education environment or in the resource room, they already have challenges and now they must learn twice the amount of subject material in half the amount of time in a subject simply because of block scheduling.
Is that what our special education students need, and can they be successful in learning the grade level standards?
Not to mention, having not been taught a subject for half a school year probably impacts a student’s performance on college level entrance exams, standardized tests, and progress monitoring tests.
Students can sometimes regress during the summer, how are they going to remember the skills that are needed for the next grade level when they have not been taught the subject for half of a school year? Maybe if students had an entire school year to learn all core subject material/lessons, they would not need as much additional support (after-school tutoring, credit recovery, etc.).
This is our opinion. What do you think? Should you not agree with block scheduling, please contact the board members and the superintendent.
Dana and Chuck Sine, Capon Bridge o
