Need for long-term subs leads school staffing woes
While the staff shortage isn’t as dire as it was last year in the Hampshire County School system, there’s still a void that needs filled: long-term subs.
Personnel director Pam Slocum explained that while numbers-wise, this year’s staff needs aren’t as grave as they were last year, but the long-term sub list is a thin one, indeed.
“It’s a great opportunity for someone who has always thought, ‘I wish I would have been a teacher,’” Slocum said.
What exactly does a long-term sub do? What kind of person is the school system looking for?
A long-term sub is eligible to be the teacher of record in a classroom. If the county can’t find either a certified teacher or a retired teacher in that subject, they can hire a long-term sub to be the teacher in that classroom.
And first off, Slocum said, a long-term sub needs to have a bachelor’s degree.
“Almost anybody who has a bachelor’s degree is good to go there,” she said. “You must have a bachelor’s degree, but it doesn’t have to be in education.”
That’s the baseline requirement, but there are other trainings, a background check and other bookkeeping steps that follow, but a bachelor’s degree is step 1. The substitute certification can be done through the state Department of Education in a weekend.
Long-term subs can also be daily subs; they go on the substitute list and can move around from school to school.
It’s a good 1st step for someone who wants to eventually work full-time as a teacher, too ¬– the county trains the subs as they work, Slocum explained. “They get an alternate route to certification,” she said. “I can make them a full-time teacher in a very short period of time, like a couple years, and we do it while they work.”
Or, she added, if someone is retired and not looking to work full-time, being a substitute has a boatload of benefits as well. They can have a little income flow, but also have a flexible, part-time schedule to spend time with their families during their retirement.
Last year, Slocum said, the school system was in bad shape when it came to filling open staff positions – especially on the service personnel side of things. This year, it’s a little different.
“Right now, we’re in really good shape on the service side, but last year, all year long I was looking for custodians at Hampshire High,” Slocum mused. “At this time, I’m OK there…but coming down the line, we don’t have a very deep sub pool.”
She cited bus drivers as an example: most of the Hampshire County bus operators are “closer to retirement-age than not,” and that adding a little depth to the employee pool would give the school staff a bit of breathing room.
“It’s giving back to the community and making a difference,” she said. “It’s local and you get to work with children.”
Anyone who might be interested in learning more about the requirements for long-term subs or information about how to apply, the employee benefits or salaries, contact Slocum at 304-822-3528 ext. 111 or pslocum@k12.wv.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.