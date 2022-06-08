HANGING ROCK — A collision between a motorcycle and deer sent both riders to the hospital Sunday night.
Authorities say the accident occurred on U.S. 50 on the western slope of Cooper Mountain shortly after 9 p.m. A man and the woman riding behind him were both taken by ambulance to Winchester Medical Center.
An initial call for a medical helicopter was canceled.
Ambulances from Augusta, Romney and the county’s paid service responded to the call as did fire companies from Augusta, Slanesville, North River Valley and Capon Bridge. The Hampshire County sheriff’s office is investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.