A brand-spanking-new program is rolling into town – the statewide “Grow Your Own” teaching program is finally making its way to Sunrise Summit.
The program offers Hampshire High School juniors an opportunity for an accelerated pathway to a teaching career, cutting time and significant cost from their pursuance of a degree.
So, how does it work?
“Any student at Hampshire High School that is interested in going into the teaching profession can start their junior year with dual enrollment and AP credits,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione at last Tuesday’s school board meeting. “Basically, their 1st year of college will be completed at the high school level.”
Hampshire County is 1 of many counties in the state piloting this program, including Eastern Panhandle neighbors Grant, Hardy, Berkeley and Jefferson. High school juniors who know they want to become teachers will enroll in the teaching pathway, with the goal of graduating high school with a minimum of 30 hours of dual enrollment and AP credits.
During their junior and senior years of high school, they’ll even be able to spend time in classrooms in their home county.
After these students graduate from HHS, they’ll go into college classified as sophomores.
Pancione explained to the school board at last Tuesday’s meeting that the state will pay these students as they gain hours of experience, helping with tuition reimbursement as the students speed toward their degrees.
“That (college) sophomore and junior year will be paid for by the state and field experience,” Pancione said. “Their 4th year (of college), we have what is called ‘teacher in residency.’ Those individuals in their 4th year can come back here and apply for a full-time position. We can hire them, they can do their student-teaching work for us as a college senior, receive a full-time salary…and credit also, for their student-teaching and placement.”
The superintendent added excitedly, “Anyone that wants to go into the education field is pretty much looking at getting possibly a full ride.”
The accelerated pathway offers 4 major benefits for students looking to enter the teaching profession: these students can get an early jump on their college education, reduce the amount of time to get their degree, have the opportunity to observe classrooms and glean field experience before even getting to college, and, of course, save money on tuition.
The caveat of the program is that the school board, down the line, will have to decide on how long these students must commit to remain in Hampshire County as teachers, in order to cover the cost of the expenses, Pancione said. Chances are, it’ll be a vote between 3 years and 5 years.
HHS principal Adam Feazell noted that it’s still very early in the planning process of this program at the high school – Pam Slocum, the county schools’ personnel director, Pancione and Feazell met with state representatives about piloting the program here on the last day of the school year, so he said further details will be ironed out in the upcoming weeks.
